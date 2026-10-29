Ben & Erin Napier Open Up About the Biggest ‘Problem’ in Their Marriage

Ben and Erin Napier are opening up about one of the biggest challenges in their relationship. The HGTV “Home Town” stars revealed that they’d prefer to spend all their time together, both at work and away from it.

Ben & Erin Napier Shed Light on Biggest ‘Problem’ in Their Marriage

During an interview on the October 27 episode of “Talk To Me: The Debra Fileta Podcast,” Ben and Erin shared what it’s like to work together.

The couple discussed how they met at college, with Erin sharing, “We’ve been literally inseparable since December 7, 2004.”

Ben noted, “We’ve always worked together and we don’t know how to do it any other way. It’s a question that comes up a lot … ‘How could you stand to work with your spouse all day long?'”

They enjoy spending time together so much that being apart can be a challenge.

“The only time problems come up for us is when we have spent more than two nights away from each other, which has only happened a handful of times,” Ben explained. “And then it’s, you know, ‘Hey, why didn’t you answer when I called you?’ ‘Because I was busy. Why? What’s wrong? Why was that so important that you needed me to answer right away?’ And then it’s that.”

He added, “So, I guess maybe our problem is that we can’t be apart.”

Erin added, “We really can’t function separately. And our kids can’t function with one parent. They like it to be both of us all the time. He went away for one night a few weeks ago. And the girls acted like he had passed away. It was insane.”

In an October 13 Instagram tribute, Erin shared just how much Ben means to her.

“Blue collar and college educated. An artist, but also a mechanic. The biggest and strongest man in the room, who wrote his wife a love letter at 4:30 am,” she wrote in the caption. “Staying up late reading Larry McMurtry, getting up early to plant butterfly bushes for his daughter who wants to hold a monarch in her hands.”

She added, “If we ever lost him, he would be 100% irreplaceable. There is not another man anything like him, and I think about this often.”

HGTV Stars Share Marriage Challenge

In a December 30, 2025, interview with Fox News, Ben and Erin explained another challenging aspect of spending so much time together, both working on their show and raising a family.

“The only challenge is trying to surprise each other with something,” Ben said.

Erin added, “Yeah, it’s real hard. We’re together 24/7.”

“So we have pretty much perfect communication with each other,” the HGTV star continued. “We know everything. We have no secrets. ‘Cause you can’t have a secret when you’re with someone constantly.”

Filming the show presents “the greatest challenge” because it requires themto bring their A game, despite the kind of day they’re having.

“When you’re on TV, and you’re the face of it, you’re not allowed to have a bad day,” Ben said.

Erin explained, “It is true. We have to fake it until we make it. We have to smile when the red light comes on the camera, no matter how hard the day is, no matter what you’re going through.”