Tarek El Moussa Details Dangers of His Early House Flipping Career, ‘I Got Chased With a Machete Once’

Today, Tarek El Moussa is one of the biggest house flipping stars on HGTV. But before finding fame and success, he was a struggling real estate professional with a dream.

In a new interview, the 45-year-old boldly discusses the dangerous situations he found himself in while trying to get his foot in the door.

Tarek El Moussa Never Let Anything Stop Him from Closing a Deal

Tarek El Moussa never shies away from discussing his difficulties in real estate before making it big. In fact, there were many times the entrepreneur considered walking away and starting over in another industry.

And after revealing the violent situations he faced while door-knocking, it’s not hard to imagine why.

The HGTV star recently appeared on the “Money Rehab” podcast to talk about his dangerous experiences trying to buy homes in Los Angeles.

“I used to go door to door in south central L.A.,” El Moussa admitted to the podcast host, much to her disbelief. “Door knocking, door to door, trying to buy [the house]. Oh my God, I’ve been in shootouts, I’ve been chased on the freeway, I’ve been caught in crossfire, I’ve had a machete pulled on me. I got chased with a machete once.”

“But you got the deal?” the podcast host asked.

“Oh yeah, I got the deal,” the father of three replies, beaming from ear to ear.

El Moussa Shares Tips for the Everyday Property Owner

During his appearance on “Money Rehab,” Tarek El Moussa gave his best insights into property flipping. Door knocking may not be a great strategy for everyone, so the HGTV star shared other handy tricks anyone can try.

“Honestly, there’s steps to flipping a house,” El Moussa continued, detailing the four “F”s that go into the process. “The first ‘F’ is, you gotta find it. The second ‘F’ is, you gotta fund it. The third step is, you gotta fix it. And then the last one, you flip it.”

He also advised property owners to do their homework and avoid partnering with real estate agents who don’t have their best interests in mind.

“I’ve seen deals where a homeowner could’ve got $1500 more, but the agent wanted to make an extra $3000 bonus, so they pushed a lower deal,” El Moussa explained.

‘The Flip Off’ Season 2 Just Finished Filming

After “The Flip Off” season 1 became a smashing success with HGTV fans, the network approved a second season. Tarek and Heather El Moussa are ready for another face-off against his ex-wife, Christina Haack, and her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

“And… that’s a wrap. After a flip and a show and even during retrograde 🪐 – I love you more @cml949 ❤️” Christina captioned a recent Instagram update, tagging Larocca.

Her excitement led some fans to believe that she won season 2 after losing to Tarek and Heather during the show’s freshman season.

HGTV hasn’t confirmed an official air date yet, but fans can expect to see “The Flip Off” season 2 likely in early 2027.