Couple Featured on HGTV Show Cancels All Tours of Their Historic House, Citing ‘Drama’ From Curious Fans

When HGTV called Kathryn and Ken Greer, asking if they’d like their notoriously haunted house in Niles, Indiana, to appear on the third season of “Scariest House in America,” the couple happily agreed, hoping to win the $150,000 grand prize renovation.

Now that they know they didn’t win, Kathryn says the “drama” and attention the show brought to the house has forced them to shut down all events and tours, and reconsider whether they can stay there.

Kathryn Greer Says ‘Scariest House in America’ Put Their Renovations On Hold, Causing ‘Stress’ in Her Marriage

For the last two years, the Greers have been painstakingly trying to renovate Beeson Mansion, built in 1847 and believed by many to be haunted by its former owner, Harriet Beeson, whose infant son died in the home in 1870. Legend has it that she would cross the street at night to visit her baby’s body at the family’s mausoleum, so wracked with grief that she died five years later at age 28.

The Greers have had many supernatural experiences living in the mansion, and have regularly hosted tours and events for those fascinated by the home’s history. Though the house did top the Midwest episode, it was not the winner of “Scariest House in America,” which was revealed on October 23.

The next day, Kathryn wrote on Facebook that because they were “officially released from all NDAs,” they could open up about their experience on the show, which created far more drama than they expected. So much so that they’ve had to cancel all future events at the home.

“Scariest House in America” host Retta toured the Beeson Mansion with the Greers, which definitely made for good TV. She was especially stunned by the doll room, where they showed her how a doll named Joan uses a bell to communicate from the Other Side.

“We did not win the remodel,” Kathryn wrote on the Beeson Mansion’s Facebook page. “But it was mostly a fun experience and we are grateful they asked us to be part of it. And winning the title Scariest House in the Midwest is no small accomplishment so we take that as a pretty good Win!!!”

“However there are things we were just (too naive) to consider and part of what they told us was a requirement was we had to live in the house, which we do,” Kathryn continued. “This is our home and it’s become something people now feel entitled to because we choose to participate in something fun. That’s not how this works.”

Kathryn noted that they’d been planning to host two home tours in November and December, “but have decided we will not be doing anymore!!! Is it completely over we really don’t know but it is for now.”

New Attention on Beeson Mansion Has Caused Problems for Couple Featured on HGTV

Being named the “Scariest House” in the Midwest on the show generated lots of local and regional news coverage about Beeson Mansion, but that hasn’t necessarily been a good thing for the Greers.

In previous Facebook posts, Kathryn complained of people driving up to the house and wanting to take photos on their lawn, not realizing it’s a private home where they live rather than a tourist attraction. In recent days, they’ve erected a black fence around the property, trying to keep people out.

Kathryn also said that being on the show delayed their renovations, writing, “It was already a huge project and now I feel we added even more drama and extra work on our plate. The show set our time line back over 8 months.We basically put our life on hold. The stress it put on our marriage ( it’s not easy living in a house always under construction)… I just wanted a working tub. 😡”

“This might not be a task we are willing to take on any longer,” she admitted, telling their followers they’ll take several months to “let the dust settle” and decide whether they can stay in the house and continue renovations or need to leave it to someone else to take on.

She concluded, “So whether it’s us or someone else we know she will be loved by the same community that got her this far so on behalf of a house that really is so much more, Thank You.”

The couple received many comments from followers hoping they’ll be able to stay and continue the work they’ve done to restore the historic home, including someone who wrote, “It would be a shame to see you leave her. This is the happiest that place has been for decades. She finally had someone who cared. Please let all dust settle & decide to stay with her. I know it’s been overwhelming to say the least. Perhaps it can bring you some solace in knowing how much you have improved the ‘lives’ of the beings that also call the Beeson home.”

HGTV’s “Scariest House in America” is available to stream via HBO Max.