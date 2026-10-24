Tarek & Heather El Moussa Share Emotional Joint Post on Their Anniversary

HGTV power couple Tarek and Heather El Moussa have quite an important milestone to commemorate this week. The pair married on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This year, they celebrated five years of wedding bliss.

In honor of the monumental occasion, the El Moussas posted a joint social media post, celebrating their love and family.

Tarek & Heather El Moussa Publicly Celebrate Their Love

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary with an incredibly sweet tribute to each other.

“To my hubby- 5 years of marriage is a milestone & an accomplishment!” Heather began her part of the post. “5 years ago I married my best friend. Thank you, My Love❤️💍♾ for letting me laugh, cry, and be a little crazy 🤪 at times. We’ve grown so much together & built a beautiful life together. I love you and I’m so thankful for you. What we always say sometimes the hardest parts in a relationship make you the strongest. Thank you for working through the hard times with me and coming out stronger together. Cheers to us on our special day baby. Love you Xoxo bunny”

The attached black-and-white video features Tarek and Heather in the midst of a photoshoot, completely enamored with one another.

“Heather, July 4th 2019 you stepped onto my boat in Newport and I just knew,” Tarek wrote. “One year later I asked you to marry me. One year after that we stood at the altar in Montecito and I got to call you my wife. Since day one, you’ve loved Taylor and Brayden like they were always yours. You gave us Tristan Jay. We built a business, a family, and the best life I could have asked for, all at the same time. Every year with you is better than the one before it. Happy 5 years Honey Bunny, I love you. ❤️”

The Couple Had a Spectacular Wedding Day

While many couples would love to have a large, elaborate wedding day, the El Moussas opted for a smaller affair. Their wedding in Montecito, California, featured about 150 guests.

“It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time,” Heather told PEOPLE after the big event.

“Everything was just spectacular,” Tarek happily agreed.

The El Moussas decided against a first look, a common component for modern weddings. Instead, Heather wanted to keep her entire wedding day look a secret.

“It was magical. She looked so beautiful,” Tarek shared with the outlet. “Her hair was perfect. Her makeup was perfect. She had the coolest wedding dress I’ve ever seen. I was just smiling huge from ear to ear.”

The couple exchanged vows with each other, then with Tarek’s children. The HGTV star shares his oldest kids, Brayden and Taylor, with his first wife, Christina Haack.

Over the years, Heather El Moussa and Christina Haack have developed a strong friendship. The blended family enjoys spending time together, particularly over the holidays. Tarek and Heather went on to welcome a son together, Tristan, while Christina has a son from another relationship, Hudson. The family wants to ensure all the children grow up together.

Fans wish the El Moussas a lifetime of happiness and many more wonderful years together.