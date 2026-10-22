‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8: Everything We Know (So Far) About the HGTV Series’ Return

HGTV fans have plenty of reasons to get excited because Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs are bringing “Fixer to Fabulous” back for Season 8. The fan-favorite renovation series has 14 new episodes on the way, and Jenny has already shared several behind-the-scenes updates about what the team has been working on. Yep, there are new houses, incredible families, and a familiar face returning to the crew.

Although HGTV hasn’t announced an official premiere date yet, the Marrses have been keeping fans in the loop on social media. And honestly, there’s even a little reason to wonder whether Season 9 could be in the works, too.

Here’s everything we know so far about “Fixer to Fabulous” Season 8, including the new episodes, Joe Looney’s return, and what fans have spotted that could hint at another season.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8 Has 14 New Episodes on the Way

The excitement surrounding the upcoming season started building in November 2025, when Dave and Jenny Marrs appeared on “Carrie on Camera.” During the interview, Jenny talked about how much it means to her to be an HGTV star. She explained:

“It is really amazing that people invite us into their living rooms, and they get to see these stories of these projects and these families that we work with. It’s pretty amazing. We’re just really grateful.”

That gratitude was still front and center when Jenny announced the show’s renewal on Instagram in June 2026 (seen above). She revealed that Season 8 would feature 14 new episodes and shared an update on how production was going.

“We have some news… SEASON EIGHT of Fixer to Fabulous is coming!! 🙌 We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes – we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week! We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families. We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so. THANK YOU all for the support, encouragement and love. Our entire team is immensely grateful that you all continue to invite us into your living rooms each year. It’s a privilege we don’t take lightly. 🤍🤍 (We don’t have an air date just yet but I’ll share with y’all as soon as we do)!”

Yep, that’s a lot of renovation work happening at once! At the time of Jenny’s announcement, nine houses were under construction, two reveals were complete, and two more were happening that week. It seems like the team had a pretty full schedule ahead of them.

Jenny later shared another Instagram update reminding fans that Season 8 was coming, along with a slideshow showing the team “building, designing, and dreaming up what’s next.” The photos and videos featured work on houses around the Bentonville, Arkansas, area.

Let’s be real, seeing the before-and-after transformations is a huge part of what makes renovation shows so much fun. With 14 new episodes planned, fans should have plenty of opportunities to see Dave and Jenny help families turn their houses into homes.

Joe Looney Is Returning for Season 8

The new renovations aren’t the only exciting part of Season 8. A behind-the-scenes filming video from August 2026 revealed fan-favorite carpenter Joe Looney is also returning to “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Looney previously retired from the series in 2023 at the end of Season 5. And honestly, his retirement came with a pretty fun bonus: the crew made him a cake shaped like himself for the wrap party. But after a bit of time away, his return is welcome news for longtime fans.

Looney’s return gives viewers another familiar face to look forward to when the new episodes arrive. The people behind these renovations are a big part of the show’s appeal, and it’s always fun to see a familiar member of the crew back on the job.

When Will ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8 Premiere?

HGTV Jenny and Dave Marrs star in HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Unfortunately, HGTV hasn’t announced an official premiere date for Season 8 (yet).

When Jenny shared the renewal news in June, she specifically noted that an air date hadn’t been set. She has continued sharing updates about the team’s work, but fans are still waiting for the network to reveal when the new episodes will arrive.

Looking at previous seasons, a late-year premiere seems possible. Season 7 debuted in December 2025, so December 2026 could be a reasonable guess for Season 8. However, that’s speculation, not a confirmed premiere date.

It seems like fans will have to keep watching Jenny’s social media accounts and HGTV’s official “Fixer to Fabulous” page for updates. With the team working on the final projects, hopefully, more news will arrive soon.

Could ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 9 Already Be In The Works?

Here’s where things get interesting. Even though Season 8 hasn’t premiered yet, some fans are already wondering whether Season 9 could be on the way.

A casting post on HGTV’s website seeking homeowners interested in appearing on “Fixer to Fabulous” was shared to Reddit about two months ago.

And one commenter offered a hopeful theory:

“They are working on the season 8 houses now. I hope this is for season 9!”

The timing certainly makes the possibility interesting. With the Marrses working on Season 8 projects, a casting call could be connected to a future batch of renovations.

However, HGTV hasn’t officially announced Season 9, so fans shouldn’t take the casting post as confirmation that another season has been ordered. A casting call alone doesn’t establish which season the projects would be for.

Still, it’s encouraging to see opportunities for new families to potentially join the series. Let’s be real, if “Fixer to Fabulous” does return for another season, there could be even more renovations and heartwarming family stories ahead.

For now, fans have 14 new episodes to look forward to, Joe Looney’s return to celebrate, and an eventual premiere date to watch for. And if Season 9 becomes official, well, that would be another reason to get excited about the Marrses’ future on HGTV!