Drew Scott Shares Sweet Update About Wife Linda Phan

Drew Scott is making more room for romance with his wife, Linda Phan.

The HGTV star shared a glimpse of the couple spending time together in an Instagram post Tuesday, Oct. 20, acknowledging that their busy family life can make it difficult to prioritize their relationship.

The Couple Shared a Sweet Moment

“Like most parents we struggle to find time for just us. But we finally found time to reconnect ❤️ We need to do this more often,” Scott wrote alongside the photos.

The post prompted an affectionate response from fans, many of whom praised the couple and celebrated their decision to carve out time together.

“These photos are stunning! Hope to see you both soon,” one person commented.

“Beautiful couple and beautiful hearts,” another wrote.

Other followers left messages including “Soo sweet,” “Looking so good you two!! Gorgeous couple” and “Cutest Couple in THE WORLD!! Love you both!! XO”

One fan also applauded the couple for prioritizing their relationship, writing, “Finding time for each other is so very important Drew! You and @imlindork are such a beautiful couple!”

“Connection is key,” another commenter added.

Others simply shared emojis celebrating the two having a night out.

Scott and Phan have been together for more than a decade after meeting at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010. Their first encounter nearly never happened, as Scott later revealed he had considered skipping the event.

In an Instagram video reflecting on their meeting, the television personality offered a playful message about taking chances.

“When you’re 32, you’ll be invited to a Toronto Fashion Week event,” he wrote. “It’s very important that you go.”

Scott also shared his appreciation for his wife in the caption, writing, “And to think I almost stayed home that night…😅 Happy anniversary, Lindy!”

Phan caught his attention at the event while dressed as the “fashion police,” handing out tickets for questionable outfits.

“She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for ‘bad fashion,’” Scott told PEOPLE. “I saw her and thought, ‘Oh, she’s attractive!’ She also had this great personality.”

Scott Often Gushes About His Wife and Being a Father

The couple married in May 2018 during a celebration that reflected their shared style. They later expanded their family, welcoming son Parker in 2022 and daughter Piper on May 21, 2024.

Scott has previously spoken about how becoming a parent changed his perspective on love. In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he discussed the feelings that came with welcoming Parker.

“It unlocks a side you didn’t know you had,” he said.

Scott explained that fatherhood deepened his appreciation for Phan and their relationship, describing the experience of watching their son recognize and connect with his parents as especially moving.

“It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing,” he said.

Now, with two children at home, Scott’s latest post suggests the couple is making an effort to nurture their relationship alongside family life.