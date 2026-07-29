Drew Scott Shares the Grossest Habit a Guest Ever Did at His House

Even HGTV stars aren’t immune to impolite house guests. In a new interview, “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott revealed the shockingly disgusting habit a friend kept committing in his kitchen.

While Drew didn’t mention the friend by name, listeners had a wide range of reactions to their manners. After everything, it seems unlikely that the friend will be staying at the Scott residence in the future.

Drew Scott Confronted His Friend Over Broken Egg Shells

One of Drew Scott’s friendships is on shaky ground after an incident involving breakfast items.

“Do people actually do this?! Who puts EMPTY EGGSHELLS back in the carton?” the Julie Kim Comedy Instagram page captioned a recent video. “Drew Scott tells us about the houseguest who may never have been invited back. New episode of BOTHERED with Julie Kim out now.”

“I have a friend that stayed with us and she’s a very put together person and she’s amazing in every way except for this,” the HGTV star began. “I go in the kitchen and I go in to grab some eggs to make some eggs for the kids in the morning. And I open the egg carton and all the eggs are gone except for the empty shells. I think there’s maybe one egg left that wasn’t used.”

Drew Scott quickly concluded that his guest had been using all his eggs and then putting the broken eggshells back into the carton instead of throwing them away. He was astonished and disgusted, explaining that he was concerned about bacteria spreading through the rest of the fridge.

“So I confronted her and she’s like, ‘Everyone does that.’ Like, ‘No. Nobody does that,” Drew added. He noted that his friend hasn’t been back to stay since the egg fiasco.

In the comments, fans had a mixed bunch of reactions. Some admitted to leaving eggshells in the carton at their own house, but insisted it was poor manners to do so as a guest in someone else’s home. Other fans were completely on Drew Scott’s side, noting they never heard of anyone leaving broken shells behind.

The Scott Family Shows Off Their Latest Room Remodel

Despite the disappointing visit, things at Drew Scott’s house seem to be going quite well. The HGTV star recently shared that he and his wife, Linda Phan, just put the finishing touches on their daughter’s nursery. Piper Scott just celebrated her second birthday, and her parents admitted they’d finished a little behind schedule.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan recently gave fans an inside look at their daughter’s adorable “oasis.”

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The couple drew inspiration from classic 70s decor, opting for a vintage look.

“I think the important thing with a kid space is I don’t think it needs to be overly childish…Like even the wallpaper, we don’t have to change that to make it a more mature room as she gets older,” Drew Scott explained in the video.

“These decor pieces we’ll be able to change up [music] easily so it can grow with her,” Linda agreed.