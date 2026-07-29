Kathy Wakile Breaks Silence After Divorce Rumors Swirl About Her Marriage

Rumors about Kathy Wakile and Richie Wakile’s marriage spread quickly across social media this week, but the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star didn’t let the speculation linger for long.

After online posts claimed she and Richie had quietly split after more than three decades together, Kathy took to Instagram to personally set the record straight, assuring fans that the longtime couple is still very much together.

Kathy Wakile shuts down the speculation

The rumors gained traction after a fan page shared an unverified claim suggesting Kathy and Richie had ended their 34-year marriage. The post alleged that the pair had separated due to financial pressures and Kathy’s career, prompting fans to flood social media with questions.

Rather than ignore the chatter, Kathy responded directly during an Instagram Story Q&A.

When one follower asked, “Are you and Rich still together?”

Kathy answered with a smiling selfie alongside her husband and wrote:

“❤️YES❤️”

She followed it up with two additional messages:

“Of Course”

“Don’t Believe Everything You Read.”

Courtesy of Kathy Wakile | Instagram

The brief response left little room for interpretation, as Kathy made it clear the reports were false.

The reality star has been married to Richie Wakile for more than three decades. Fans of RHONJ watched much of their family life unfold during Kathy’s run on the Bravo series, where she appeared as a full-time cast member from Seasons 3 through 5 before returning as a friend of the Housewives in Seasons 6 and 7.

Throughout her time on the show, Kathy and Richie often stood out for presenting one of the franchise’s more stable marriages while navigating family tensions with cousin Teresa Giudice.

The rumor comes just weeks after Kathy openly documented another major life update on social media.

Earlier this month, she revealed she had undergone several cosmetic procedures, including a neck and lower facelift, brow lift and lower blepharoplasty. Rather than keep the surgeries private, Kathy chose to walk followers through her recovery and answer questions about the experience.

She explained that the decision wasn’t about becoming someone new, but about refreshing the face she had known for decades.

“I had a neck and lower facelift, along with a brow lift and lower blepharoplasty,” Kathy wrote in one update. “As I mentioned before, this isn’t about changing the face I’ve known and loved for 60 years. It’s simply about restoring and refreshing what time has naturally changed.”

She also said she wanted to be transparent because many people were curious about the procedure and thanked her medical team for their care throughout the process.

Now, Kathy is being equally direct about another topic making headlines, making it clear that despite the online speculation, she and Richie remain together.

While Kathy has largely stepped away from reality television in recent years, she continues to stay connected with fans through social media, where she frequently shares updates about her family, cooking projects and everyday life. Her latest Instagram Story appears to have put the divorce rumors to rest.