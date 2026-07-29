Richard Gere’s Son Admits It’s ‘Funny’ He’s Co-Starring with the Daughter of His Dad’s Ex Cindy Crawford

Hollywood hunk Richard Gere and supermodel Cindy Crawford tied the knot in 1991.

The marriage, however, was a brief one, with the two divorcing in 1995. Both moved on to other partners. Gere married actress Carey Lowell in 2002; after they divorced in 2016, he went on to marry current wife Alejandra Silva. Crawford married Rande Gerber in 1998, with the couple remaining happily married ever since.

Looking back on their four-year marriage, it’s unlikely that either Crawford or Gere would have predicted that one day their respective children would be working together as actors, yet that’s precisely what’s happened.

Homer Gere and Kaia Gerber Star in ‘The Shards’

Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber has gone on to become a successful actor, as has Gere’s son, Homer Gere.

The two are currently co-starring in “The Shards,” the upcoming FX drama from producer Ryan Murphy adapted from the novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

What Are the Odds?

The past relationship between their respective parents is not lost on either of the young actors.

“It’s really funny. The odds are funny,” Homer Gere told USA Today while attending the premiere of “The Shards.”

“We had never met, actually, before shooting,” the 26-year-old actor revealed.

“We met two weeks before at a bar with all the cast, and it was our first, kind of, ‘Let’s meet each other,’” he recalled.

The Elephant in the Room

Despite the admittedly awkward situation, both Gere and Gerber hit it off from the first moment they met.

“She was lovely,” Homer gushed. “Immediately, I think, me or her was like, ‘Should we address the elephant in the room?’ One of us said it, and, yeah, it was incredibly normal from the inside.”

The Two Have Grown Close

As they’ve worked together on the show, their professional relationship has blossomed into a bona fide friendship.

“She’s a lovely actress in person, [and] we’ve gotten really close,” Gere said of his 24-year-old co-star.

“It’s been, really, a pleasure to work with [Kaia],” he added.

The Feeling is Mutual

During the premiere, Gerber shared her feelings about Gere when speaking with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“It was so nice, and honestly, he’s such a joy to work with and such a lovely person,” she said of Gere, confirming they’d become friends.

“He grew up East Coast, I grew up West Coast, but we’ve just gotten so close,” she added.

“I couldn’t have picked a better scene partner, honestly,” Gerber gushed.

A Killer Is on the Loose in ‘The Shards’

Play

In “The Shards,” Gere and Gerber are members of a group of privileged teenagers targeted by a serial killer.

“Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence,” reads the logline.

“At its centre is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere),” the logline continues. “Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert’s appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.”

Advice from Mom

As Gerber told USA Today, the 1980s setting led her to seek info from her mother about what it was like to live in that decade.

“Susan, my character, has insane hair. It’s always set [in] big curls, side part, and I was like, ‘What high schooler’s doing this every day?’” Gerber shared.

“My mom was like, ‘I used to wake up at 4 a.m., set my hair in curlers even if I had swim [class] first period,'” Gerber recalled. “I was like, ‘What?’ She was like, ‘Just for the walk into school.’ So, I was like, ‘I guess this is what high schoolers did in the ’80s!’”