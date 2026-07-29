Carrie Underwood Shows Off Incredible Harvest from Her 400-Acre Tennessee Farm

When Carrie Underwood isn’t on stage, recording music, or being a judge on “American Idol,” she’s back at home in Franklin, Tennessee, where she and her family have everything they need on their 400-acre farm.

Underwood has already given fans a glimpse of her impressive canning and preserving collection, dedicating an entire space to hundreds of neatly stored jars. Now the country songstress is showing off the source of those homemade staples, sharing an abundant harvest, revealing the wide variety of vegetables growing on her sprawling Tennessee farm.

Carrie Underwood Shows What’s Growing in Her Backyard Garden

Carrie Underwood’s backyard garden is thriving, with the “American Idol” judge giving fans a peek at what’s been growing on her 400-acre Franklin, Tennessee, farm this summer.

Taking to Instagram, Underwood shared a carousel of her bountiful harvest, which includes a variety of peppers, green beans, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers and basil.

It is certainly enough to feed her family of four and more! In fact, in her caption, the “Before He Cheats” singer joked that she isn’t sure what to do with all her vegetables!

“The garden is still growing…gotta figure out what to do with all the goodness! ❤️ I still don’t know what I’m doing, but it’s fun to throw some seeds in the dirt and see what happens! #BackyardGarden,” she said.

But fans wouldn’t be surprised to see Underwood using all her wonderful veggies and canning them, something she’s shared back in May that she loves doing, even calling it one of her “granny hobbies.”

“I’m all in on granny hobbies and I LOVE LOVE LOVE to preserve things…especially things that I grow on our farm. I’m always learning and I’m always having fun. Just gimme some produce, some mason jars and a glass of wine and I’m set! ☺️ I don’t know why, but it makes my heart so happy!!!” She shared.

Underwood Calls Being on Her Farm a ‘Cup-Filler’

Getty Carrie Underwood surprises fans at HiNote Pop-Up Truck at 12 South Farmers Market on June 09, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Underwood dazzles on stage in glamorous costumes, life at home is much different, with fans likely to find her in comfortable clothing with a little dirt on her hands as she tends to her working farm.

In a May interview with Parade, the singer opened up about how much she enjoys farm life.

“You can try to take the farm girl off the farm, but she’s going to find her way back,” she said. “Which is exactly what I did. And there’s just something really beautiful about being outside, about planting things, about making … meals for my family.”

She continued, “It’s a cup-filler for me. It feels like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Underwood also shared that her backyard includes peach trees, a lemon tree and a greenhouse. Over on Instagram, she’s even shared a look at her farm animals, including two orphan lambs she adopted.

She also told Fox News that same month that she’s two different people: the country icon at work and the loving wife and mother when she comes home to her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two children.

“I don’t bring work home with me,” Underwood said. “And it is the opposite of what I do everywhere else, like being on stage and being at home. These are two different people, pretty much, and I love that because it’s like they’ll come to shows, and they’ll see me do what I do, and I feel like they’re proud.”

“But mom makes dinner. I’m usually covered in dirt, or I have farm animals everywhere, or I’m covered in poop or whatever it is. That’s mom, and I hope, more than anything, that’s what they take away from me and that’s what they remember about me. Like she was mom and every once in a while she goes and gets on stage,” she added.