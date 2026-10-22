HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares Daughter Hazel’s Sweet Reaction to Becoming a Big Sister

Jasmine Roth’s daughter Hazel had the sweetest reaction to learning she was becoming a big sister.

The HGTV star shared a heartwarming video on Instagram Wednesday, Oct. 21, capturing the moment her 6-year-old daughter discovered that her new sibling was arriving.

Roth Shared the Adorable Video With Fans

Roth summed up the moment in her caption, writing, “Oh to be 6 yr old Hazel being picked up from school. 🥹”

In the video, Hazel sits in her car seat as someone asks her to guess what is happening. She correctly figures out that her baby sister is on the way, immediately bursting with excitement.

“Are you so excited,” the driver asks.

“Yes,” Hazel responds enthusiastically.

The little girl then turns her attention to her sister Darla, telling her, “You’re being a big sister today.”

“I can’t wait,” Hazel adds, sharing her excitement about the newest addition to their family.

The interaction delighted Roth’s followers, who filled the comments with congratulations and praise for the children’s sweet sibling moment.

“I remember when you used to post Hazel waking up unwrapping her swaddle. And now she is 6!!!???? Congrats on #3!!” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “How she included her sister in the conversation has me smiling big!!!”

Other fans were equally charmed by Hazel’s reaction, with one writing, “She is one of a kind awesome an amazing little girl & big sister.”

Roth Recently Became a Mom of Three Girls

Roth and her family recently welcomed another daughter. The HGTV personality gave birth to Chloe Lou Roth on Oct. 7 in an unmedicated delivery.

Choosing a name for their third daughter proved challenging for Roth and her husband, who wanted something that fit with the names of their older children.

“We really struggled to find a name this time around!” Roth told PEOPLE. “Who knew three girls would be so hard to name? Since Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose sound like little old ladies on a porch, I wanted to stick with that theme and go with a more old-timey and classic name.”

Chloe ultimately felt like the right choice for the family.

“Chloe seems like the perfect vintage name, and it was a bonus that neither my husband nor I closely know anyone with that name,” Roth explained.

The baby’s middle name also carries special significance. Roth chose Lou as a modern variation of Louise, a name shared by both her mother and maternal grandmother.

“My mom was so honored and emotional when we told her, and I know my grandma would have loved to meet this little one as well,” she said.

With Chloe now part of the family, Hazel’s excited reaction offers a glimpse of the special bond the sisters are beginning to build.

Roth added how her daughters are handling the new arrival.

“Hazel is 6 and is absolutely in love,” she told the outlet. “She’s the biggest helper and a seasoned big sis at this point. It catches me by surprise daily how much she adores both of her sisters.”

“And Darla just turned 2, and I’m not sure she totally understands what’s going on,” she added. “That said, she’s been a total ham having all of our family in town and keeps everyone laughing and on their toes. It’s wild to think that Darla and Chloe will feel close in age as they get older because right now they feel like they’re worlds apart.”