HGTV Star Reflects on Passion Project Amid 10-Year Anniversary

Joanna Gaines is celebrating a major milestone! The lifestyle mogul is marking 10 years of Magnolia Journal, the quarterly magazine she launched with a vision of inspiring readers to find beauty and meaning in everyday life.

What began as an extension of her and husband Chip Gaines’ Magnolia brand has grown into a beloved destination for home inspiration and personal stories. Now, a decade later, Joanna is looking back on how far the magazine has come and setting her goals for the future.

A Decade of Magnolia

Joanna launched her lifestyle magazine in October 2016. Each issue features the former HGTV star on the cover and a personal essay penned by Jo herself.

A decade later, the Waco, Texas, native is hoping this is just the beginning.

“I truly hope we never cease to create this magazine,” Joanna said in a post shared by Magnolia on Tuesday, October 20. “That it lives forever, lighting up mailboxes and imaginations and stirring souls the world over. So here’s to 10, or 20 more years of the Journal. Thank you for coming along this journey with us through our first 40 issues.”

Upon the release of the 40th issue earlier this year, Joanna penned an essay reflecting on the last 10 years.

“Our 40th issue. It feels wild, and a bit mind-bending, to put that kind of number to it. Ten years ago, I doubt that anyone on our small team could have imagined a decade later we’d still get to create this beautiful magazine you’re holding now,” she wrote. “We hoped, sure. But no one would have thought to predict this far into the future.”

She continued, “Between then and now, a lot has changed. Our team has grown in number and know-how. Timeliness and processes are always evolving. Even the world feels different today than it was then.”

Issue No. 40

In honor of the milestone celebration, Chip Gaines joined his wife on the cover of the 40th issue—the first time he posed alongside Joanna in three years.

“One thing we’ve clung to since the beginning is how we orient every issue around a theme (a word or phrase we believe is worth exploring). Initially, we were warned against it, and for good reason—being that it would be hard to maintain,” Joanna wrote. “But of everything, I’m so glad we’ve held to this. We continue to be romanced by the challenge and the learning that comes from diving deep into the meaning of a word or virtue, exploring its nuances and looking at it from various angles. It’s a gift to wrestle with and think wholly about these ideas that, in the end, are so essential to living a beautiful life. Words like nurture and delight. Ideas around purpose and time well spent. In this, I hope you feel we’ve brought you along, shared what we’ve learned, and made each theme feel like tangible fruit: there for the taking, enjoying, and nourishing.”

The Fall 2026 issue hit newsstands in August.