HGTV Star Scott McGillivray Gushes About Wife Sabrina in Tribute Post

Scott McGillivray is a lucky man! The HGTV star shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Sabrina, in honor of her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife Sabrina! ❤️ Today, we celebrate an incredible woman who makes life better just by being herself,” McGillivray wrote alongside a photo dump shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 18. “You are an amazing wife, an incredible mom, and the heart of our family.”

He added, “You give so much of yourself to the people you love, and today is all about celebrating YOU and the beautiful person you are. You deserve all the happiness, love, and blessings in the world not just today, but every day. I hope you know how deeply you’re loved and how much you mean to us. 🥂🎂❤️.”

Scott and Sabrina

Fans flooded the comments section of Scott’s post with well-wishes to his lovely bride.

“An amazing couple I love watching your house renovations show, now I am watching Moving the McGillivrays, your wife looks lovely, nice and pure like an angel, God bless all your family 🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂❤️🥳,” one viewer wrote.

“Happy birthday Sabrina. Blessings for many happy and healthy years. See you through the waves,” another commented.

“Happy Birthday weekend to your beautiful wife, Sabrina! 🥳🎂🥂,” a third wrote.

“Sabrina is definitely your better half! And we are all lucky to have her in our lives. Happy birthday to you @sabrimcgill,” yet another added.

Who Is Sabrina?

Scott and Sabrina tied the knot in June 2008 in Ontario, Canada.

“Has anything changed in 15 years? Well… Yes. And I couldn’t be happier. Not to brag, but this is the best investment I’ve ever made! Happy 15th babe!” he shared in 2023, in honor of their 15th anniversary. “I need to be clear that while I love to give Sabrina great gifts, she’s done a million amazing things for me too. She has always supported everything I’ve done with my career, but one thing she was never interested in was joining me on camera. But when the idea for Moving the McGillivrays came along, I knew it could never happen without her. Despite her hesitations, she agreed, because she knew how important it was to me. It’s not an easy thing to allow strangers into your home and to put yourself out there, but she did it for me. How awesome is that?”

Sabrina — a school teacher in Canada — shares two daughters with her HGTV star husband: Myah, born in January 2012, and Layla, born in October 2013.

“I find as a parent, I’m living in the future a lot,” he shared in a 2022 podcast interview. “I’m always thinking down the road, I’m always trying to think, ‘Am I setting them up for success?'”

Scott never misses an opportunity to shower his wife with love. In May 2024, he gushed about his other half in a Mother’s Day post, calling her the “perfect role model, the one who never misses a beat, the one who holds it all together, the one who manages to do it all and make it look easy.”