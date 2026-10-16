HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Gives Birth & Shares the Sweet Name: Photos

Jasmine Roth is now a mom of three!

The HGTV star has welcomed her third child with husband Brett Roth on Wednesday, Oct. 7 after sharing her pregnancy journey and opening up about becoming a mom again at 42.

She gushed to PEOPLE about the sweet name. She named her Chloe Lou.

“We really struggled to find a name this time around!” Jasmine told the outlet. “Who knew three girls would be so hard to name? Since Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose sound like little old ladies on a porch, I wanted to stick with that theme and go with a more old-timey and classic name.”

The newest addition joins Jasmine and Brett’s two daughters, including Darla Rose.

Jasmine Revealed She Was Expecting in May

The couple announced Jasmine’s pregnancy in May, with the HGTV star later getting candid about the unexpected journey that led to her third baby.

Jasmine admitted she never imagined she would be pregnant at 41, explaining that women in her family traditionally had children at younger ages.

“First, a little backstory: We’re pregnant! Yay! This is our third baby and I’m 41. Never in a million years did I think I would be pregnant at 41,” she wrote on Instagram.

“For generations, my family has always had kids young, and for a long time I assumed my time to have kids had passed me by,” she continued.

Jasmine explained that she and Brett, who have been together for 20 years, made a deliberate choice to spend time focusing on their careers, friends, family and travel before having children.

“That said, my husband and I have been together for 20 years and we made an intentional decision to focus on our friends, family, careers and traveling, and to wait until the time felt right to have kids,” she wrote. “It wasn’t always easy, but I’m so glad I listened to my own biological clock.”

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star also said she had a feeling her family was not complete after Darla Rose was born prematurely and she experienced what she described as a “medically complicated 4th trimester.”

Jasmine previously needed medical intervention and about a year of fertility support to become pregnant with her second child. Because of that experience, she never expected to conceive naturally so soon after she and Brett decided to try again.

“I’d checked in with my doctors in regards to my health before we started trying and was told I was good to go!” she wrote. “But being able to conceive on our own really gave me the boost of confidence that I needed to remind me that my body knows how to do this.”

Jasmine Is a Girl Mom

In June, Jasmine and her family learned they were expecting another girl. She shared a video on Instagram showing Brett and their two daughters discovering the baby’s sex.

“Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!! WE ARE SO HAPPY! ❤️❤️ Did you guess it right!?” Jasmine captioned the video.

The gender reveal was especially meaningful because her daughters were there to share the moment with her. Jasmine called it one of the most “incredible parts” of her pregnancy.

She also addressed the opinions she had heard from people who became parents at younger ages, encouraging others not to feel pressured to follow someone else’s timeline.

“The good thing is, at this point I’ve been building my own happiness and letting other people have their own opinions for a long time,” Jasmine wrote. “That means that I don’t have to do things the way everyone else does, and I know that’s not only ok, but usually better. Unique isn’t an accident — it’s a lifestyle.”