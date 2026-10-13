Jenny Marrs Is ‘Desperately Praying’ for a Special Member of the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family

Jenny Marrs is praying for a special St. Jude child who appeared in a season 7 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.” The HGTV star shared an emotional message with fans, who responded with kind words of support.

Jenny Marrs Shares Prayer for St. Jude Child Featured on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

On October 12, Marrs took to Instagram to share a prayer for the St. Jude child who participated in a special 24-hour build episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Marrs began the caption with a devotional reflection: “Hope seemed lost. They were surrounded by massive troops on horseback, yet when the report came in, Elisha simply said, ‘Do not be afraid.’ Because he knew what the man giving him the gloom-and-doom report didn’t: God’s army was there too. As soon as he prayed for the Lord to open the man’s spiritual eyes to see, he looked up, and saw that the ‘hillside around Elisha was filled with horses and chariots of fire.'”

The HGTV star explained, “Our family is currently desperately praying for our precious St Jude build kiddo from last summer, Teal, as her parents recently received a devastating medical update.”

“As I prayed for Teal this morning. God led me to this reminder from Elisha: He’s working in ways we cannot see with our physical eyes but we can trust that He’s always working,” Marrs continued. “He is right there in the midst of every battle and we can hold onto Hope even if it feels like the enemy has the upper hand.”

She added, “I love the imagery in this verse and can just picture @stjude in Memphis surrounded on all sides, a circle of protection, by an army of angels battling on behalf of the kiddos within the walls. Praying for miracles to unfold today within those walls. 🙏🎗️”

Jenny Marrs’ Fans Share Prayers and Supportive Messages for Teal

Fans flooded the comments section to share supportive words, prayers, and hopeful messages.

“Beautiful words! God is always with us even in our hardest moments. Praying for Teal and family and all the precious children at St Jude,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Beautiful encouragement. Where two or more are gathered … joining you in prayers for Teal & so many 🙏🏻.”

“Praying for Teal and all the precious children that are within the walls at St Jude,” another fan shared. “They are all precious in His sight! Praying for hearts to be comforted knowing God is present.🙏.”

Others wrote, “Praying for Teal, her family and team of doctors 🙏 💛” and “🙏❤️ God is faithful and always with us to fight the battles only He can help us through. Prayers for Teal and her family.”

In August 2025, Jenny took to Instagram to share photos and video from the “Fixer to Fabulous” episode they were filming, noting they “get to be a part of blessing a family who has been walking through the unthinkable.”

“Precious 8 year old Teal has been a St. Jude warrior for the past two years and we get to spend the next 24 hours creating a magical wonderland in her home in order to surprise her and her family,” she shared. “Our hope is to bring joy in a season of uncertainty and fear. What a gift it is to be a part of this project.”