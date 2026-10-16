Joanna Gaines Shares Powerful & Inspiring Message About the Lessons She Learned From Her Garden

Beloved former “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines has shared a powerful message with her fans as she reflects on the lessons her garden has taught her throughout the seasons. She shared a video on Instagram of herself outside her Waco, Texas, farmhouse on Wednesday, October 14, showing her garden, even though it’s not in full bloom.

Joanna Gaines Shares Powerful Message With Fans

“So you know I love the garden, and I love to show you beautiful flowers,” she said in the video, before showing fans a glimpse at a plant that looks dry and wilted. “Especially when the garden is in full bloom, it’s quite glorious, but there’s also a season where it’s just tough. And we are in that season right now.”

Her garden may not be beautiful and in bloom right now, but Gaines has focused on something important: “This is the season that teaches me patience. Not everything’s gotta look good all the time, but there’s actually good things happening in the soil,” she explained. “Right now what we’re doing is we’ve cleared all the beds.”

She continued, “What I love about the garden is that it teaches us in every season that there are seasons of rest, there are seasons of failure, there are seasons of beautiful bloom and abundance.” She explained how they are preparing for the season ahead and that the garden will look “pretty dormant” for the next few months, and that’s perfectly fine. Gaines shared how this was “reflective of life” and that “not everything is going to be beautiful all the time.”

In the caption, the former HGTV star wrote, “I love how the garden teaches me something different each season. Even when it looks half dead, I have to trust there’s still good work happening beneath the soil. In time, all good things flourish again.”

Fans Praise Joanna Gaines

Gaines’ powerful message has resonated with fans, and they shared their thoughts in the comment section. “Tough seasons are the nourishment for blooming, and help you appreciate the joy when it comes!” a comment reads. “Love this message,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “In our garden, I love watching the birds eat the dried flower seeds,” “Aww I love this so much! I needed that. Thank you for sharing,” “Every season with gardening is tough! But every season brings such joy and lessons!”

This is not the first time Gaines has spoken about gardening and the joy it brings her. She even has a children’s book, “We Are the Gardeners,” co-written with her children, and has previously reflected on how spending time in the garden is a family activity.

“I imagine parents reading this to their kids and then shutting the book and saying, ‘Let’s go and plant a garden,’” she said in 2019, People reports. “That was my hope, that it would get people outside and help families find a creative way to connect.”

She continued, “I never had gardens before, but then we had kids, and we had this tiny little side yard. It was a blank slate. I didn’t even know I’d stuck the plants in the ground too close together, but we had so much fun. The kids loved it anytime they had a chance to mess in the dirt and play.”