HGTV Star Marks Major Career Milestone With Throwback Photo From Fan-Favorite Show

Alison Victoria has been gracing TV screens for 15 years, and to celebrate the milestone, the “Sin City Rehab” host shared a look back at the show that started it all. Check out the HGTV star’s “then” and “now” pics.

Alison Victoria Shares Throwback ‘Kitchen Crashers’ Photo as She Celebrates Milestone

On October 14, Victoria took to Instagram to celebrate 15 years on TV, sharing a look at her first onscreen gig.

“THEN ➡️ NOW. 15 YEARS ON TV!! Who the hell let that happen?!” she wrote in the caption.

Victoria continued, “It started 15 years ago, on October 10th, with a little show called ‘Kitchen Crashers.’ 9 seasons and 113 episodes later … “

“Never did I think I’d go from then, crashing kitchens, to now creating ‘Windy City Rehab,’ getting an Emmy nomination for it, AND launching Season 2 of ‘Sin City Rehab,'” she noted.

The HGTV star added, “Lost count of how many kitchens, homes or episodes of TV I’ve done, but I’m so proud of each one, today especially. Speaking of, ALL NEW @sincityrehab airs TONIGHT at 9/8c on HGTV!”

“Who’s been with me since the ‘Kitchen Crashers’ days?!” she asked.

Fans flooded the comments section, with many people sharing that they’ve been watching Victoria since the beginning.

“Me me me! SO thrilled for your success and grateful for your endless inspiration! 😘” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “I still occasionally roam the aisles of Home Depot on random afternoons in hopes Alison with hunt me down. 😁 Hey, a guy can dream right!”

“I loved ‘Kitchen Crashers’ and now I love watching ‘Sin City Rehab’ — both shows are Incredible!” one fan gushed.

Other fans commented, “Still a baddie and a woman to be reckoned with,” “I LOVED ‘Kitchen Crashers,'” and “Here through it all, Queen! So proud of you!!!”

One of the participants on “Kitchen Crashers” wrote, “We loved being on season 2 of ‘Kitchen Crashers’ with you! ❤️, The Brunos.”

Victoria responded, “Hands down my favorite episode of all. You guys were the best! ❤️❤️”

Alison Victoria Opens Up About ‘Hard Part About Doing TV’

On September 27, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to talk about “Sin City Rehab” season 2, pulling back the curtain a bit on what it’s really like to be on a TV show.

“I know that the premiere is coming out October 7 and you guys are going to get to watch just a fraction of what I’ve gone through in the last 10 months,” she said. “And that’s the hard part about doing TV. I don’t think people really think about that. I work for almost a year non-stop on these houses — as the designer, as the executive producer…”

Victoria touched on her goal to “show the truth and the authentic part of this business.”

“It’s really the only reason that I even agreed to do another season. Because I started ‘Windy City Rehab’ because I had seen so many other shows being beautiful and showing how great everything is … it was pretty cushy and sweet,” she explained. “And that’s what some people want to see, that’s what they tune in to see on HGTV.”

The HGTV star added, “Unfortunately, that’s not what I ever wanted to do.”

Victoria admitted that nine seasons of “Kitchen Crashers” took a toll, noting that she was “burnt out by it and it became too regimented.”

“And I thought, ‘I want to do a show that shows people all that happens in this business,'” she added.