HGTV Star Reveals Hit Show Left Her Feeling ‘Pushed to a Limit’

Alison Victoria is getting candid about the challenges of filming “Sin City Rehab” season 2. The HGTV star shared that she felt “pushed to a limit” she never thought she’d reach.

Alison Victoria Says ‘Sin City Rehab’ Season 2 Was ’10 Times More Challenging’ Than First Season

In an October 2026 interview with TV Insider, Victoria opened up about the challenges of “Sin City Rehab” season 2, comparing it to the show’s first season.

“Those same problems that I had in Season 1 are problems I have every day of my life,” she explained. “Contractors, subcontractors who disrespect me, I say that’s every part of every episode. That stuff happens all the time. Cameras on, cameras off, it’s just part of the job.”

She continued, “But when it comes to Season 2, this has been 10 times more challenging. The reason is because Season 1 was way more client-based, where I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to get clients, and then make money, and then get back into the flipping game.'”

“Season 2, I’m still in the same position where the Chicago [property] hasn’t sold. So, I started looking at partnering with different flippers in town,” she shared.

Victoria admitted, “That has definitely had its own set of problems.”

By comparison, she explained that when she works for herself, “I only have one person to make proud and one person to let down. I don’t have to ask for permission.”

“This season I link up with some different flippers in Las Vegas, and everyone gets to see how that unfolds. I am really proud of the season,” the HGTV star noted. “We added a ninth episode right about the middle of the season. It’s a very important ninth episode that I feel really excited about, and I can’t wait to show people … It’s a different vibe this season because I’m stepping into new territory kind of in my new home.”

HGTV Star Admits She Felt ‘Pushed to a Limit’

When asked how she felt after filming the second season of “Sin City Rehab,” Victoria shared how the challenges impacted her.

“I can tell you that next week as I haven’t walked away from it just yet. I can tell you I feel exhausted mentally and physically,” she said. “I feel like I was pushed to a limit that I never ever thought I would allow myself to be pushed.”

She continued, “I felt many times this season very taken advantage of. I learned a lot. I say a lot this season that this is my season of saying yes. Saying yes to opportunities, and different partnerships, and different people, and different projects.”

“What I’m taking away from that is the person that I trust the most and the person that I love the most is me,” the HGTV star added. “I’m walking away knowing that betting on myself is really a sure bet.”

Fans are excited to see Victoria back with another season of “Sin City Rehab.” One fan noted in the comments section of her Instagram post promoting the premiere, “Aghhh!!! I can’t wait!!!😍🙌🏼. I’ve been eagerly waiting the new season!!🎉”✨