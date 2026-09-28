HGTV Star Vulnerably Opens Up About the Toll of Doing a TV Show: ‘Is It Even Worth It?’

Alison Victoria is pulling back the curtain on what it’s really like to do an HGTV show. The “Sin City Rehab” star shared an update about the new season, premiering on October 7, giving some insight into the challenges she faced behind the scenes.

Alison Victoria Reveals ‘Hard Part About Doing TV’

On September 27, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to shed light on “Sin City Rehab” season 2.

“I needed to come on and tell you guys about this new season of ‘Sin City,'” she began, noting that she wanted to explain “how this really works.”

“I know that the premiere is coming out October 7 and you guys are going to get to watch just a fraction of what I’ve gone through in the last 10 months,” Victoria continued. “And that’s the hard part about doing TV. I don’t think people really think about that. I work for almost a year non-stop on these houses — as the designer, as the executive producer … “

She shared, “To get this show to show the truth and the authentic part of this business. It’s really the only reason that I even agreed to do another season. Because I started ‘Windy City Rehab’ because I had seen so many other shows being beautiful and showing how great everything is … it was pretty cushy and sweet. And that’s what some people want to see, that’s what they tune in to see on HGTV.”

“Unfortunately, that’s not what I ever wanted to do,” the HGTV star explained.

She noted how she did nine seasons of “Kitchen Crashers,” sharing that she was “burnt out by it and it became too regimented. And I thought, ‘I want to do a show that shows people all that happens in this business.'”

Victoria shared that she’s “never been more proud of something” as she was of “Windy City Rehab.”

“It did exactly what I wanted it to do, which was raw, real, honest … you guys saw me go through the worst part of my life. A place that I was in that no one should go through. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” she explained. “Lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit, losing every penny that I ever had, waking up not wanting to be alive. Trying to figure out how to get through it.”

The HGTV star added, “I’ve been through hell … and I came back from it.”

“I did season 1 [of ‘Sin City Rehab’], which I thought at the time was the hardest I’ve ever worked on television ever,” Victoria explained. She pointed to some of the “roadblocks” and “some [expletive] people” she was up against in season 1.

“I’m almost done filming ‘Sin City Rehab.’ It has been the hardest I’ve ever worked in my life. It has tested me in ways that I never thought I would ever be tested,” Victoria shared. “I’m not complaining, I’m just telling you that there was nothing simple about this season and you guys are going to see it.”

She also addressed some of the comments she gets about being dramatic on the show. “I’m sorry guys, this business is always drama! You try to do 10 houses a year and you tell me if you’re not going to have issues with subcontractors being [expletive], people ripping you off, partnering up with the wrong people …”

Victoria continued, “I signed up to show you guys the truth, and through this 10 months and what you’re about to see on season 2 is a roller coaster.”

“When you guys make those comments that I’m dramatic, please remember that there’s someone else on the other side who is going through horrendous stress, crippling anxiety,” she explained.

“Why do I do this? Why do I continue to put myself through this?” she said she asks herself.

“The why always comes back to this: I love design. I love designing spaces so much. I’m in love with design, and so I keep doing it for the design. But it’s getting to a point of ‘Is it even worth it doing it this way anymore?’ Because I feel like I’m getting fully taken advantage of by the people that I’m trying to help.”

‘Sin City Rehab’ Season 2 Promises ‘Very Real Drama’

“This season has just been a full on struggle,” the HGTV star added. “And I am very proud of what the episodes are because they are the truth. It’s not a conventional show. And it’s not always what you see on HGTV. So, please give me some grace and be kind because this season tested me in ways that I don’t ever want to be tested again.”

“This stuff isn’t easy, and it’s not glamorous. It’s a job. And I love doing my job of design,” Victoria explained. “I don’t love being taken advantage of. And there’s a lot of that this season.”

She hinted at reaching a breaking point, noting, “I just have to keep asking myself why, and if I get to a point where I don’t have an answer, then I know what that means.”

Victoria posted a “Sneak Peek” of the new season of “Sin City Rehab,” giving fans a look at the level of drama they can expect to see.

“Bigger design. Bigger risks. Bigger price tags. And VERY real drama,” the caption noted. “This season of Sin City Rehab is going ALL IN and trust me, you haven’t seen anything yet. Mark your calendars for October 7 at 9/8c, only on HGTV.”

Fans lit up the comments section, sharing their excitement about the show’s return.

“I can’t wait … love everything you do!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Let’s go, Alison!!!! Missed you!😍😍”

“Ready for season 2 ❤️,” another fan noted.