Pauly D’s Playful ‘Jersey Shore Stalker’ Congratulates Him and Nikki Hall on Engagement

“Jersey Shore” star Pauly D‘s engagement to Nikki Hall has fans, castmates, and one very familiar face weighing in.

Vanessa Sky Ellis, the devoted fan, good naturedly nicknamed Pauly D’s “stalker,” congratulated the couple on Instagram. Ellis then posted an undated photo of herself with the couple.

Who is Vanessa Sky Ellis to ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans?

On Instagram, Vanessa Sky Ellis shared a photo of herself with Pauly D and Nikki Hall, captioned simply “congratulations.”

Ellis became a recognizable figure during the reality show‘s original run in Seaside Heights, where she repeatedly turned up when the cast was filming, especially Pauly. She later made cameos on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

During her days appearing on “Jersey Shore,” she frequently showed up at the boardwalk, restaurants, and clubs wearing Pauly D t-shirts or tribute gear. Pauly famously joked on the show that she was going to kidnap him and force him to DJ in her basement. While Pauly D initially viewed her with humorous apprehension, he and the cast later embraced her intense fandom.

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Ellis’ followers were quick to comment on her post. They recalled her harmless behavior on the MTV series, and were happy about her post.

“This is the only stamp of approval needed,” wrote one follower. A second penned, “Vanessa if you don’t get an invited front-row seat at the wedding imma be mad for you.”

Her message comes after Pauly, 46, proposed to Nikki during his DJ set at Omnia Dayclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27. Video of the moment shows him pulling Nikki toward him as the music stopped, dropping to one knee and asking her to marry him. She nodded yes, and he then told the crowd, “She said yes!”

The couple met on MTV’s “Double Shot at Love” in 2019 and have been together for six years. Nikki shared photos from the proposal on Instagram, writing that “the easiest YES I’ve ever said” was to Pauly, and that their timing was “God’s.”

‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Reacted to the Exciting News

The engagement has drawn plenty of reaction from the Jersey Shore family. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino congratulated the couple in the comments, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley responded with emojis.

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly’s best friend, responded to the news with an AI video of himself standing in the rain, watching the happy couple celebrate. He captioned it, “I’m not ok.”

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino’s friendship has been a fan favorite since “Jersey Shore” premiered in 2009. The two bonded early in the Seaside Heights house and became known as the show’s laid-back pair, often sticking together through the drama, the nights out, and their gym-tan-laundry routine.

Their close friendship carried beyond the series’ original run, through “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and their MTV dating series “Double Shot at Love.” Additionally, they cemented their friendship after Pauly D decided to “bropose” to Vinny, staging a surprise ceremony at a late-night Vegas wedding chapel.

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony. He led the two reality stars in swearing an oath of ultimate bromance, where they promised to pledge their loyalty, friendship, and true love as brothers for life.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” aired its last episode on MTV on September 3, 2026.