The holiday season has nearly arrived. Magnolia owners Chip and Joanna Gaines can’t wait to celebrate their favorite time of year with loved ones. Though most of their children are grown up, their youngest, Crew, is still young enough to experience Christmas magic through a child’s eyes.

As Joanna continues turning her home and shops into a picturesque winter wonderland, she’s also excited to show off the sweet memories made along the way. Check out her new video of her son Crew experiencing the joy of the holidays.

Joanna Gaines’ Youngest Is Cozy & Warm With a Christmas Movie

When the winter holidays arrive, many fans love enjoying the season with their favorite Christmas films. Eight-year-old Crew Gaines is getting into the holiday spirit with a well-loved cartoon.

“A classic ✨🥹” Joanna Gaines captioned an endearing Instagram post. In the clip, the entrepreneur zooms in to reveal Crew watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on a laptop.

The Gaines family home is already impeccably decorated for Christmas. Stockings hang in front of a cozy fire as Crew curls up in his chair with the movie. Overall, fans agreed that it was a picture perfect holiday moment and felt glad Joanna decided to share it with them.

“What a charming scene ☺️🎄” one fan sweetly wrote in the comments.

“Makes my heart happy 🥹” another added.

About a week ago, Joanna Gaines shared another sentimental video of Crew.

“For those who like celebrating the season a little early… 🤗✨” she captioned the Instagram video. In the clip, the little boy crawls beneath the Christmas tree to plug it in and show off its beauty and glory.

While some fans had strong feelings about early Christmas decorating, others encouraged the Gaines family to do whatever brings them joy.

“Best time of year 👏 make it lastttt ❤️” a fan wrote.

The Entire Family Adores the Christmas Season

Fans who follow the Gaines family know just how passionately they feel about the holiday season. In fact, they’d love fans to join them for their upcoming event, “A Merry Magnolia Christmas Celebration” at the Silos.

The family promoted the big event on Instagram, teasing plenty of family-friendly fun.

“Revel in the season’s magic with a live concert from our friends @johnnyswim, plus twinkling lights, train rides, visits with Santa, a @tikibrandproducts s’mores lounge, live music from @wacosymphony, and more. It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!” their Magnolia account captioned the clip.

The big event takes place on December 5 in Waco, Texas. Without a doubt, it’s a celebration that any Christmas lover wouldn’t want to miss.

But since Waco is a bit far for many people, the Gaines family has plenty of other ways to spread Christmas cheer with fans. They’ve also partnered with Target to bring their gorgeous holiday decor to fans around the country.

Fans wish Chip, Joanna, and the entire Gaines family a lovely holiday celebration. Follow the family on social media to keep up with their latest activities.