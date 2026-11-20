After starring in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” for six seasons, Heather El Moussa stepped away in 2023. She married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, and the pair welcomed their first son in January 2023. The designer was simply ready for a change.

Now, “Selling Sunset” season 10 is coming to Netflix with some major cast changes. Several leading cast members, including Chrishell Stause and Mary Bonnet, are gone. But Heather El Moussa and Christine Quinn are making their comeback.

The season 10 premiere is still weeks away, but Heather is excitedly giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

Heather El Moussa Heads Back to the Oppenheim Group

Plenty of “Selling Sunset” fans are excited to see familiar faces back in the Oppenheim Group. Former stars Heather El Moussa and Christine Quinn return — albeit with plenty of drama.

“The decision to go back and work in the office was a big one for me and trust me you’re going to wanna see how this one plays out….. 😳👀” Heather teased in a new Instagram post, attaching a clip from the new season. “Selling Sunset S10 out December 4th on Netflix.”

“I still feel like I don’t trust her,” Heather tells her husband, Tarek, in the clip.

“That previous Christine is still in this new Christine,” he adds.

The scene cuts to Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith mocking the HGTV star.

“Heather’s just Heather you know? She’s vegan and gluten-free,” Christine quips.

“‘I live in Newport and I’m rich now,'” Amanza mocks as Christine begins cackling.

The scene cuts to one of the show’s infamous dinner scenes. Christine accuses Heather of saying that she hated her.

“Because at that point, Christine, I did,” Heather fires back.

Fans cheered for Heather in the comments, delighted to see her return to the show.

“Heather give them hell! My girl did not come to play 💅✨” one follower wrote.

“You’re literally the only real one 😂” another added.

Fans Are Ready for ‘The Flip Off’ Season 2

While fans eagerly anticipate Heather El Moussa’s grand return to “Selling Sunset,” others are buzzing about the future of “The Flip Off.”

In season one, Tarek and Heather El Moussa handily won against Christina Haack. In season 2, she’s back with a vengeance and determined to even the score.

But despite the on-screen rivalry, Heather and Christina have actually grown quite close. They adore co-parenting their children together and even go on fun double dates with just the adults.

For Heather’s 39th birthday this fall, she and Tarek went on a luxurious Napa weekend getaway with Christina Haack and her partner, Christopher Larocca. Fans loved seeing the two couples enjoy quality time together.

“I love that you are all such good friends! It’s so great to see! ❤️🥰🍾” a viewer wrote in the comments.

“But love LOVE the relationship you’ve built. Your children will be forever grateful!!” another added.

“Selling Sunset” season 10 premieres on December 4 on Netflix. “The Flip Off” season 2 will likely arrive on HGTV sometime after the New Year.