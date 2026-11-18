HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover Canada” stars Sarah Baeumler and Bryan Baeumler are parents to four children: Quintyn, Lincoln, Josephine, and Charlotte. On Tuesday, November 17, Sarah celebrated Lincoln with a touching post on Instagram and rare photos of him over the years.

Sarah Baeumler Celebrates Her Son’s 16th Birthday

In the caption, Sarah wrote her tribute: “Happy 16th birthday Linc! I can still picture you running into our room in the morning with that enormous grin, ready for whatever the day had in store. I see that same grin now, usually when you are getting into mischief with the Big Dawg! You make me laugh when I’m trying hard to be serious, you know how to hold an 8 second hug, and you have the kindest heart.”

Sarah continued, “I’m especially proud of the little things you do for other people when you think nobody’s paying attention – I see them Linc. I’m so proud to be your mum. Daddy and I love you so much – happy birthday peanut.” Lincoln is the couple’s third child.

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages. “Time flies so fast. Happy 16th to your boy,” a comment reads. “you guys are amazing parents. these kids have learned about real life and hard work from you both. Excellent job. happy birthday!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “What a legend happy birthday linc,” “Time is flying oh my,” and “Happy birthday linc!! Wow 16 year old. I still remember when u were little as we all watched u grow up!! How time flies!!!”

Linc also responded to Sarah’s message, writing, “Love you mummy.”

Celebrating Their Birthdays

Sarah dedicates special posts to her children on their birthdays, and in 2022, she posted the sweetest photos of Linc on Instagram, and a caption that gave a glimpse into his personality. “Stinky Linc – today is your day! Happiest of birthdays to our little man! From the moment you arrived we knew that you would carve out an incredible path for yourself filled with adventure, love, joy and so much more,” she wrote.

She continued, “You are the first one up every morning with a giant smile on your face reminding us just how lucky we are to have you in our lives. You fill us up with your kindness and gentle soul. We love you with all of our hearts. Happy 12th birthday.”

Sarah Baeumler Celebrates Motherhood

Sarah has previously reflected on the incredible impact motherhood has had on her life. In a touching Instagram post in honor of Mother’s Day in May 2023, she shared a photo of her children and wrote her thoughts in the caption.

“They may be a funny looking bunch but they are all ours! Becoming a mum changed my life forever,” Sarah wrote. “Although some days I wish I could slow the clock and watch them grow all over again, I am forever grateful for the experiences & memories we share. Through life’s ups and downs, I will always be here to support and guide you. Each one of you holds a special place in my heart. Thank you for the endless hugs, laughter, and love.”