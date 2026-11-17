HGTV star Jenny Marrs is celebrating the lifelong friendships that have stayed with her through every major chapter of her life.

The “Fixer to Fabulous” personality recently reflected on the seven women she considers some of her greatest blessings, sharing a heartfelt tribute about the bonds they have maintained for 25 years.

All About the Sweet Post

Her message offered fans a glimpse into a friendship that has lasted through career changes, motherhood, financial struggles and plenty of personal milestones.

“These are the friends who have walked through all of life’s highest highs and lowest lows with me. They’re the ones who knew me before I met Dave, before I moved to Arkansas, before I became a mom.

“They knew me when I was broke and burdened by debt.

“They knew me when I had big dreams and big fears.

“They’ve known so many versions of me and they’ve loved and celebrated each and every one. The gift of their friendship is not one I take lightly. It’s truly one of my greatest blessings in life.”

Marrs explained that the group makes a point of getting together every November. The women travel from different parts of the country for an annual reunion, following a tradition that began with a list of cities they wanted to visit together.

“Each and every November, we set aside a weekend to be together. We hop on a plane and gather from all over the country in order to check off destinations from the list we created twenty-five years ago of “reunion cities”.”

Their latest gathering gave the friends another chance to reconnect and catch up on everything that had happened since their previous visit. Marrs said the weekend included late-night conversations, laughter and dancing at their Airbnb.

“Now, I’m back home with a full heart and tired eyes from staying up too late talking and laughing and dancing in the living room of our Airbnb. The gaps in the group text have been filled with life updates that are too layered or sensitive or complicated to fit into a 15 minute Voxer message.”

Even a travel disruption couldn’t take away from the experience. Marrs noted that an FAA ground stop caused complications on the group’s journey home, but it did little to dampen her appreciation for the time they had shared.

“Even an FAA ground stop that created chaos for our travel day home couldn’t overshadow the joy and gratitude I hold for this annual weekend together and for these seven absolutely remarkable women.”

Fans Loved the Post

Her post struck a chord with followers, many of whom shared their own experiences with longtime friendships. One commenter, who said they were nearly 77, wrote, “Nothing like our girlfriends. I’m almost 77 and my dear friends have carried me through sooo much. Blessings.”

Another praised Marrs for having a support system that many people wish they had, writing, “You’re rich in all the ways that truly matter!”

Others described the importance of friends who have witnessed different stages of their lives. One fan called 25 years of friendship “pure magic,” while another thanked Marrs for sharing the tribute and offered a blessing.

For Marrs, the annual reunion is more than a getaway. It is a chance to reconnect with the people who have known her long before her life in the public eye and who continue to celebrate every version of her.