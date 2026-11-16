Drew and Jonathan Scott Crown Best TV House — And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Drew and Jonathan Scott have weighed in on some of television’s most iconic homes, and their pick for the best TV house might surprise fans.

The “Property Brothers” stars recently put together a bracket featuring 16 memorable sitcom homes, including the apartments from “Friends” and “Seinfeld”, the Banks family’s mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the iconic “Brady Bunch” house. The brothers narrowed down their choices in a single-elimination competition, ultimately crowning one unexpected winner.

Rather than judging the homes based on their television history, Drew and Jonathan explained that they were choosing based on which property they would actually want to live in.

“We’re judging this based on the home we would like to live in, not on the show itself,” Jonathan said in a video shared to YouTube.

While some familiar favorites made it through the early rounds, it was the mansion from “The Addams Family” that ultimately faced off against the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion in the championship.

Elimination

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The competition got off to a surprising start when the “Friends” apartment, which was the bracket’s No. 1 seed, was eliminated in the first round. The Jeffersons’ penthouse ultimately came out on top, with its location and proximity to Central Park helping make the case.

“I love the idea that at any moment you could look out your window and see Naked Guy,” Jonathan said of Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

Drew agreed, saying, “That’s actually the only reason I would actually pick this as a top-tier apartment. It’s a bit too cluttered and eclectic for my liking.”

Other notable matchups included the “Golden Girls” house versus the loft from “New Girl”, with the latter advancing because the brothers felt it would require less renovation work. Meanwhile, the sprawling Banks family mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” beat out the Conner family’s home from “Roseanne”.

The “Brady Bunch” house also advanced past the apartment from “I Love Lucy”, although the brothers acknowledged they might have been a little biased. The twins have a personal connection to the property, having helped renovate the real-life house to recreate the iconic interior from the sitcom for HGTV.

The “Celebrity IOU” stars explained that the original television set didn’t actually line up with the exterior of the house. During the renovation, the team essentially brought the two worlds together, recreating the interior set inside the actual property. They even incorporated original props and a miniature 3D-printed version of Jonathan sitting on a horse as a hidden detail.

Despite that connection, the “Brady Bunch” house eventually lost to the home from “Modern Family”, with privacy concerns playing a role in the decision.

“If we did live in the Brady House, when we were filming there, every single day, dozens of people would show up to take pictures at that house, literally every single day when we were there,” Drew said. “And it had nothing to do with us filming there. They said that happens year-round.”

Victory

As the bracket progressed, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion defeated Frasier’s stylish apartment, while the “Modern Family” home advanced over the “Brady Bunch” house. But the biggest fan favorite among the brothers remained the mansion from “The Addams Family”.

“There’s no comparison. We don’t even need to discuss this,” the brothers agreed.

“I literally don’t even care. To live in that house year-round, that’s fine. But to know that I have that house on Halloween is all that matters to me,” Drew added.