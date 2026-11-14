Heather El Moussa Pens a Sweet Tribute to Her Stepdaughter, Taylor

HGTV star Heather El Moussa is an extremely talented entrepreneur and designer. Many fans met the reality star when she first appeared on “Selling Sunset” in 2019. From there, her fanbase only grew.

After marrying “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa, she went on to expand her brand. However, Heather also gained something much more valuable. She became a first-time mother and also gained two bonus children from Tarek’s first marriage.

This fall, Taylor El Moussa celebrated her 16th birthday. Heather recently penned an endearing message to her stepdaughter, celebrating their love and endearing relationship.

Heather El Moussa Fawns Over Her Stepdaughter

Heather El Moussa loves being a mother, but she also warmly embraced her role as a stepmother when she married Tarek.

“There’s nothing like watching her grow into who she’s becoming and getting to be part of moments like this together 🤍” Heather shared a new Instagram post. She attached a photo of herself, Taylor, and Tarek posing together in their best formal wear.

Heather and Taylor appeared to be wearing matching black gowns.

Fans loved seeing the “Selling Sunset” alum gush over her stepdaughter.

“She is so lucky to have strong women in her life❤️” a fan shared.

“She has the best stepmother/friend. Such a great relationship with the kids,” another chimed in.

Christina Haack & Heather El Moussa Co-Parent Very Well Together

Blended families can often be challenging. However, Heather El Moussa and Christina Haack seem to get along impeccably well. The family even dressed up in matching costumes for Halloween this year. They opted for a fun racing theme, much to fans’ delight.

“Not the blended family accidentally becoming a racing team 😂🏁” Heather joked on Instagram, attaching a video of the adults.

It seems Taylor had other plans, but the adults took the boys out for a fun trick-or-treating trip as a family.

The Family Purchased Taylor a Pricey New Car for Her Birthday

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Many teenagers dream of getting a car for their birthday. The El Moussas spared no expense for Taylor’s 16th birthday. During an appearance on the “Money Rehab” podcast, Tarek El Moussa defended the family’s decision to buy Taylor an SUV worth $150,000.

“She got a 4.2 GPA,” the HGTV star explained. She was MVP of her freshman soccer team. She’s an absolutely fantastic kid and didn’t just get it — she actually earned it. And if you ask me, she deserved it because she worked really, really hard.”

Tarek El Moussa also insisted that they wanted to surprise Taylor with the vehicle. She never asked for or expected such an expensive gift. On top of that, they wanted to ensure that her first car was safe and durable.

“That thing is built like a tank,” El Moussa elaborated. “The biggest thing for me was safety. She’s in a safe car and she loves it.”

Fans look forward to seeing Christina Haack face off against Tarek and Heather El Moussa when “The Flip Off” season 2 arrives on HGTV sometime in the new year.