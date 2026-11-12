Joanna Gaines Says Chip’s Mansion Project ‘Feels Heavier’ as They Face Biggest ‘Fixer Upper’ Yet

Chip and Joanna Gaines have their work cut out for them with their most ambitious “Fixer Upper” project to date. In the newly released trailer for their upcoming HGTV and Magnolia Network show, “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion,” Joanna opens up about how this renovation feels different from any they’ve tackled before.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Tackle Biggest ‘Fixer Upper’ Project Yet

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The “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” trailer opens with Chip asking Joanna, “What is it about me that keeps you with me? The hamstrings?”

Joanna gives his leg a squeeze, telling him, “For sure the hamstrings.”

“He’s little,” she jokes.

“He is little?” Chip responds sadly.

The video cuts to Chip standing between used car dealership inflatable tube guys as he goes into full cheesy salesman mode. “Howdy folks! Chip Gaines here. Have you ever thought, ‘Boy, I wish I had a house with more house?’ Well then, saddle up folks!”

He explains, “I bought a mansion … and boy, am I regretting it.”

Chip tells Joanna, “We’ve got three months to flip this house.”

Joanna explains that Chip asked her to “fix a few things,” as the video reveals the overwhelmingly large scale of the task at hand.

“This will be the biggest fixer we’ve ever done,” she shares.

Of course, there’s plenty of Chip bringing his sense of humor to the renovation process, as he’s seen goofing around in a montage of silly moments.

Joanna tells him, “This is actually my favorite part about what we do — is we get to do it together.”

She admits, however, “This one just feels heavier.”

Joanna Gaines Was the ‘Maddest’ She’s Been With Chip About His Purchase

During a November 5 appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast with host Kylie Kelce, Joanna admitted that Chip’s mansion investment purchase didn’t go over well with her.

“Kylie … probably the maddest I’ve been at Chip,” Joanna admitted. “I think people really think it’s a shtick. ‘Fixer’ is like, ‘Chip bought a thing and Jo has to fix it and she cries.'”

She continued, “He is a sneaky butt. He bought this house three-and-a-half years ago because he said he got a good deal. And this is really where we play, ‘Hey, I run what I run.’ He’s the real estate guy. He knows if I come into his corner, I will say no to every single thing because I don’t want another project.”

“He did not bring me into this corner when he was deciding on buying this 15,000-square-foot house because he got a good deal,” she explained.

“I did not touch it for three years,” Joanna noted. “And [Chip’s] mindset was, ‘I bought it for a great deal. It’s on the lake. It’s the most beautiful view in Waco, Texas. Someone’s going to come along and want this and we’re going to flip it and not have to have done anything. Jo, trust me.'”

When things didn’t play out that way, Joanna came on board to help transform the massive home. “Three years later, now that I’m in the business and I’m running the place … I’m like, the carrying cost on this house, we have to sell it now,” she explained.

The “Fixer Upper” star added, “So, I was like, ‘Okay, Chip, we’re going to do a fix. I’m going to step in. No one has wanted this for three years.'”

“It’s my favorite one yet,” she admitted. “As much as I didn’t want to touch it … story of my life, I brat out, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, it taught me so much as a designer,’ and it did. Chip is always right.”