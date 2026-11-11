Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Personal Connection to Veterans Day, Honoring All Who Served

HGTV alum Joanna Gaines feels incredibly grateful to everyone who served the United States this Veterans Day.

In a new social media post, she celebrated the occasion with a special tribute to her own father, Jerry Stevens.

Joanna Gaines Honors Her Father on Veterans Day

Joanna Gaines is proud to honor all veterans today. But her favorite veteran of all is her own father, Jerry Stevens.

“Grateful to call this Veteran my Dad ❤️” the HGTV star shared in a sentimental Instagram update. “Today, we honor my dad and all heroes who have bravely served our country. Thank you for your courage, sacrifice, and dedication. #VeteransDay”

Plenty of fans flooded the comments to thank Joanna’s father for his service. She attached photos of the entire family together, as well as her father in his official service photo.

“Precious photo of you and your Dad❤️ Thank you for your service🙏 Happy Veterans Day❤️🤍💙🙏” one fan shared.

In 1969, the United States was still entangled in the Vietnam War. At the time, Joanna’s father, Jerry Stevens, was stationed in South Korea. There, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Nan.

Eventually, Jerry had to return to the United States. Though their relationship was rocky and their families didn’t necessarily approve, they fought for their love and married in 1972. The couple went on to welcome Joanna and her two sisters.

“Happy 45th Anniversary to these two! My parents met in 1969 when my dad was stationed in Korea and their story is one you hear about in the movies,” the mother of five shared on Instagram in 2017. “All the odds were against them but they fought through and became an example of how to love, fight for, extend grace to, and honor each other amidst all their many differences. Here’s to many more years! ❤️”

The Entrepreneur Learned So Much From Her Parents

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Joanna Gaines has always fiercely admired her parents’ love story.

“Through the lens of all that she’s been through — the hardship, the fight — I think, for her, I think for both of us, it’s that thing of like, Mom, you set me up well,” Gaines told Hoda Kotb in an interview. “You set me up well because of the way you fought for this, your passion, now I get to kind of live in that wake.”

As a mother of five children, Joanna is always looking for ways to pass her parents’ wisdom on to the next generation. On her blog, she recalled a time that her father asked her to watch the sunset with him. She declined, citing her busy schedule and needing to get her youngest son to bed.

In hindsight, Joanna regretted it and admired her father’s ability to enjoy the little moments in life.

“Over the years I had become so completely preoccupied with the idea of spending my time efficiently that I was missing opportunities to spend it well,” she wrote. “I had believed that the structure I built around my family was keeping everyone prepared for all the stuff that life throws at you—and part of it was, and still does. But structure all the time leaves little space to simply be delighted, to let a moment catch you by surprise.”

Fans wish Jerry Stevens and all who served a wonderful Veterans Day.