HGTV Star Alison Victoria Shares Gorgeous New Photos to Tease Her Collaboration With Hoodsly

HGTV star Alison Victoria teased her collaboration with Hoodsly in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 8, sharing photos of the custom range hood, Cove.

Fans Praise Alison Victoria’s Home Renovation Skills

The “Sin City Rehab” host looked gorgeous in every shot. In her caption, she shared more about the collaboration. “She’s got curves. And she knows how to use them. Meet COVE. The newest member of my Hoodsly collection,” she shared.

Victoria continued, “You’ve already seen her stealing the spotlight in TWO episodes of @sincityrehab and one episode of Ugliest House in America….now she’s officially available for your kitchen. Sleek. Sculptural. A little sexy and Available in my custom metal-inspired paint finishes: Chocolate Brass, Liquid Copper and Gilded, along with additional options.”

Fans praised her home renovation skills in the comments. “Incredible craftsmanship and design! This completely redefines the modern kitchen focal point,” a comment reads. “Beautiful, and so is the remodel,” another person wrote.

“OMG ALLISON I ABSOLUTELY LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU SO MUCH. I HOPE, WISH 1 DAY I WIN A MILLION DOLLARS. BUY A HOME AND HAVE A DESIGN IT FOR ME. AND I LOVE LOVE GREEN. YOUR THE BEST DESIGNER!!!!!” a third fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Nice. I love Hoodsly,” “love her designs and also green kitchens; her attention to detail is unmatched,” “Everything you wear is so stunning!” and “Gorgeous!! Both the projects and YOU!”

Alison Victoria’s Hoodsly Collaboration

On Hoodsly’s website, they share more about the manufacturing process. “Each hood is a statement piece, seamlessly marrying industrial strength with delicate artistry,” it reads. “The intricate details echo the ornate flourishes of Chicago’s historic buildings, while clean, contemporary lines reflect the forward-thinking spirit of the city. Crafted from the finest materials, the collection exudes a timeless style that transcends trends, ensuring it remains a centerpiece in any kitchen for generations to come.”

Victoria has four projects listed under her collaboration, including Paulina, Wicker Park, Logan, and Cove. She was raving about Cove in her Instagram post.

Alison Victoria’s Excitement About ‘Sin City Rehab’

Victoria mentioned her latest show “Sin City Rehab” in the caption of her post, and this series has been an exciting project for her. In September 2025, she spoke to Country Living about how happy she is to have this platform to inspire millions.

“It is a feeling of excitement, a feeling of fear. It’s a feeling of vulnerability. But mostly it’s exciting. It’s surreal,” she said. “I can’t believe that I get to do this. It’s that pinch-me moment every day, and that’s seriously what keeps me so happy, because I get to do what I love, and I get to show it to millions of people and inspire them in different ways.”

She continued, “It’s crazy to be here now and to be able to do what I love in the place that I love the most, which is my home in Las Vegas and my happy place, and I get to show people what Vegas is all about.” “Sin City Rehab” debuted Season 2 on October 7.