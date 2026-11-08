HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares Adorable New Photos of Baby Daughter Chloe

Jasmine Roth is celebrating a special milestone with her newest family member. The HGTV star recently shared sweet photos of her baby daughter, Chloe Lou Roth, marking one month since welcoming her third child.

Chloe’s Adorable Photos

“One month of Chloe Lou Roth. Our family is so lucky to have you little one,” Roth wrote alongside the adorable pictures.

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations and sweet messages for the growing family. Several followers shared their own memories of welcoming newborns, while others couldn’t get enough of the little girl’s name and photos.

“There is truly nothing like a newborn. I was in the hospital after giving birth to my second, I said to myself I can’t imagine not doing this again.”

Another fan kept their reaction short and sweet, writing, “Just the sweetest,”

“A beautiful name for yet another beautiful little girl. Congratulations to you and Brett on such an amazing addition to your family,” another person commented.

One follower also praised Roth’s daughters, writing, “wow she looks like a small angel…hope that will be her attitude as she grows..haha..all your girls are beautiful you must be a proud mama”

Roth Is a Mom of Three Girls

Chloe arrived on Oct. 7, 2026, at 10:33 p.m. The little girl weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces at birth. She is the third daughter for Roth and her husband, Brett.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star shared more details about the family’s newest addition with HGTV after the birth. At the time, she revealed that everyone was doing well as they settled into life with a newborn.

“Mom and baby are home, healthy and happy,” Jasmine said. “Sisters are in love. Dad is tired. We can’t wait to see how all these girls find their place.”

Chloe’s arrival also marked a very different birth experience for Roth compared with the delivery of her second daughter, Darla. In 2024, Roth gave birth to Darla on the side of the road, making for an unexpected arrival.

This time, things unfolded much more calmly. Roth went to the hospital for a routine weekly doctor’s appointment. During the visit, she learned she was having contractions, even though she couldn’t feel them.

“From there, we [went to labor and delivery],” Jasmine says.

Rather than heading home after her appointment, Roth stayed at the hospital. Nine hours later, Chloe was born.

“I’m glad I didn’t leave the hospital [after my appointment], because it gave me a chance to get in the right headspace and have the ‘calm’ birth I was hoping for this time around,” she says.

Now, with Chloe’s first month behind her, Roth is sharing a glimpse of the family’s newest chapter. Between the newborn photos and the warm messages from fans, the milestone has given followers another chance to celebrate alongside the HGTV personality.

For Roth and Brett, the arrival of their third daughter means a new family dynamic as their girls get to know their youngest sister. And judging by Roth’s message, the family is already feeling grateful for the newest addition.