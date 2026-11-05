HGTV’s Erin Napier Mourns Heartbreaking Family Loss: ‘Her Gift Was Loving People’

Erin Napier is mourning the loss of a beloved family member, taking to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her aunt’s passing. The HGTV star paid tribute to Aunt Mae Mae, reflecting on the special role she played in Napier’s life.

Erin Napier Shares Touching Tribute to Her Aunt Mae Mae

On November 4, Napier took to Instagram with a sweet tribute to her dear aunt.

“My Aunt Mae Mae passed away today,” she shared in the caption. “If any of you met her when she worked as a greeter at our stores, you did not forget her. Her gift was loving people. Loving meeting them, talking to them. She worked in retail her entire life and could teach a master class in service.”

Napier continued, “But when I was very young and my mama was a part-time realtor she kept me on the days mama had to work. She walked me through the trails in the woods on the hill where 4 generations of my family have lived. We collected leaves, and glued them into scrapbooks.”

“She showed me the John Wayne movies I needed to know. She taught me the presidents, and we drew them for my scrapbook too,” Napier noted. “She sang Elvis to me, and told me about Jesus. She saw my creative gifts and knew exactly how to nurture them, helping raise up a professional artist without even realizing it.”

“I hear her laugh in my memory right now, which reminded me of a goose,” the HGTV star shared. “For the rest of my life I will smell Ivory soap and remember the way she bathed me in her cast iron sink and fed me little ice cream cones with marshmallows and strawberry jam hidden in the bottom.”

“She was so very special, when my last baby girl was on the way I knew what we would name her. Mae. I so hope she got to meet Elvis today!” Napier added.

Fans Share Words of Support for Erin Napier

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing condolences for Napier’s loss.

“So sorry for your loss, Erin. Your Aunt Mae sounds like an incredible lady — hugs ❤️,” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “I’m sorry. The older I get, the more I realize that these losses of the people who made us who we are are so deep. Even if they’ve had a long life. Loved reading how she helped shaped you.”

“Beautiful tribute. What a tremendous blessing it is to get to grow up with extended family that loves us, sees us, and tells us about Jesus,” another fan wrote. “I know that not having her earthside is hard, but oh what a day of rejoicing your reunion will be.”

Other fans shared their memories of meeting Mae Mae, with one person writing, “I’ve only been to Laurel once, and that was 2019 — and the minute I walked in the Mercantile door, she was there to greet me and she was SO welcoming, like she’d known me forever, and I’ll NEVER forget her! “

Another fan shared, “I had the privilege of meeting her on my first trip to Laurel after we stayed at Mallory’s Airbnb — she gave us the complete oral history of the house and property surrounding it. I felt like I had known her all my life, she was a warm hug of a person. Prayers for all of you!”