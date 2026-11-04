Joanna Gaines Reveals Her ‘Hot Take’ Fashion Opinion

From HGTV to the Magnolia Network, 48-year-old Joanna Gaines is world-renowned for her innovative designs. While she’s incredibly knowledgeable about the latest trends in home decor, she admits her style isn’t always trending with the younger crowds.

But at the end of the day, Joanna Gaines knows what she likes to wear and what feels comfortable. She recently shared her most honest thoughts about jeans with podcast host, Kylie Kelce.

Joanna Gaines Has Strong Feelings About Styles of Jeans

Joanna Gaines is approaching 50 and has her own sense of style. She’s not afraid to share her most honest opinions, even if the younger generations don’t find it fashionable.

“LONG LIVE THE MILLENNIAL TUCK 👑” Kelce captioned a new clip from her interview with Joanna Gaines.

“I am thrilled that low-rise jeans are coming back in style,” the mother of five smirks at the camera as Kylie’s jaw drops in disbelief.

“That’s such a hot take,” the podcast host replies.

“It hurts my stomach. I cramp all day long because of how tight it is on my belly and I can’t breathe,” Joanna explains. “I also don’t have a butt so when I wear high-waisted jeans it’s a uni-butt. … It’s like I’m in a onesie. Like with low-rise jeans, it’s like, ‘it’s probably in there somewhere.'”

“When I say low-rise, I don’t mean when the button and the crotch are like that,” the HGTV star adds, holding her fingers just inches apart. “I don’t think those are right.”

Joanna Gaines proceeds to stand up and show off her own jeans for Kylie Kelce.

“You millennial tucked right in front of us,” Kelce quips. “Do you love a millennial tuck?”

Joanna admits she does, even though it’s not necessarily fashionable anymore. The women agreed younger generations often deem their fashion hacks “dorky.”

“Millennials specifically get dragged online. I recently got dragged by my field hockey players about no-show socks,” the podcast host admits.

Fans Can Bring the Designer’s Holiday Decor Into Their Homes

While younger generations might not find Joanna Gaines’ fashion tips useful, everyone can enjoy the designer’s latest holiday collection.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are well-known for their love of the winter holidays. This year, they’ve even teamed up with Target to bring their latest designs to homes across the country.

Of course, fans can always pay the Gaines family’s stores a visit in person. Joanna recently posted an Instagram video taking viewers on a tour around her holiday shop at Magnolia Home. After a long day of shopping, visitors can also stop by the Magnolia Table restaurant for a giant cinnamon roll.

“Whether it’s bedroom, dining, living, and now, with it being the holiday shop, you’ll see that woven into all these spaces. Good thing I’m a hoarder on these visual displays,” Joanna joked.

Magnolia Home and the Magnolia Table restaurant are located near the Silos at the Gaines family’s property in Waco, Texas.

Joanna Gaines’ “Hearth and Hand Collection with Magnolia” is now available to shop at Target and online.