3 HGTV Personalities Have Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ — See How They Did

With ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” two-thirds of the way through Season 35, we’re taking a peek back at three HGTV personalities who’ve competed on the show, including one who won the whole competition!

HGTV’s Drew Scott Competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 25

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Drew Scott, one half of HGTV’s popular “Property Brothers” franchise, traded renovation plans for dance rehearsals when he joined DWTS in 2017. Scott competed in Season 25 with pro Emma Slater, who had won the previous season’s Mirrorball Trophy with NFL player Rashad Jennings.

Scott had very little dance experience, but his athletic background and black belt in karate gave him a bit of confidence heading into the competition. Scott and Slater, who called themselves “Team Hot Property,” advanced through the competition, all the way to the semifinals. But the duo was eliminated during the first night of the finale, finishing in fourth place.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the experience was how much weight Scott lost. Weeks into the competition, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m dedicated. I’m a slim guy, but I’ve lost 25 pounds in the last six weeks!”

His twin brother Jonathan, who did appear in one of the routines, then quipped, “I’ve put on a fourth of that just to support him.”

Drew Lachey Won the Second Season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

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Drew Lachey is best known as one-fourth of the boy band 98 Degrees, but he’s also a familiar face to HGTV fans. Back in 2009, he was part of a one-season show called “$250,000 Challenge” and in 2026, he competed with Taniya Nayak on season seven of “Rock the Block.”

But before all of that, Lachey competed on the second season of DWTS with pro dancer Cheryl Burke. Their partnership proved to be a winning combination, as they impressed judges and viewers throughout the competition, ultimately capturing the Mirrorball Trophy in February 2006.

Lachey returned for the DWTS All-Stars season in 2012. That time, he was paired with Anna Trebunskaya and the duo finished in sixth place.

Tyler Cameron Competed on the Current Season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

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“Bachelor” alum Tyler Cameron is the most recent DWTS contestant and also the newest HGTV personality. He waltzed over to the ballroom in September after co-hosting this spring’s “Bachelor Mansion Takeover” on HGTV.

Cameron was partnered with dance pro Sharna Burgess, and he had a life-changing season, revealing in a dance with his fiancée on Dedication Night that they were expecting their first baby. DWTS even gave them a live gender reveal on the show (it’s a girl!).

Cameron and Burgess got eliminated the next week, however, after Horror Movie Night, when they received a low score of 26 out of 40. Though he was upset enough at first to nearly walk off camera when he heard their scores, which he later called a “real human moment” on TikTok after the episode. He then said, “This has been a once-in-a-lifetime, incredible experience. I mean it from my heart, I am so grateful for everything.”

Cameron has more screen time ahead, though; he’ll host his new HGTV series, “Let’s Go Back To Your Place,” expected to premiere in early 2027.