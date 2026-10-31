Ben & Erin Napier Missed a Major Career Moment for a Heartwarming Reason

Ben and Erin Napier are celebrating an exciting achievement: their show “Home Town Takeover: Sebring” won an Emmy! However, the HGTV stars weren’t there to accept the award in person. Erin shared the heartwarming reason they missed the ceremony.

Ben & Erin Napier Celebrate Emmy Award Win, Reveal Why They Missed the Event

On October 31, Erin took to Instagram to share the exciting news about their Emmy-winning show.

“Last night, our show ‘Home Town Takeover: Sebring’ won the Emmy!” she shared in the caption. “We weren’t there to receive the honor because we are filming in Laurel and couldn’t stand to miss one of the handful of times our girls will trick or treat in their short childhoods.”

She continued, “The team that made that show worked through so much: challenges and personal loss, but also built a show culture that is rare, like a family, a support system of friends and colleagues, just like the one we also have in Laurel.”

“‘Takeover’ won the Emmy, standing on the shoulders of the original Laurel ‘Home Town’ team who laid the foundation of what loving small town America looks like, feels like, believes,” the HGTV star noted.

She added, “So cheers to these two teams. What a great and special honor to be part of them both.”

HGTV’s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, who worked on “Home Town Takeover: Sebring,” also celebrated the exciting win. Brian noted in an Instagram post: “Proud to announce we can officially add ‘Emmy Award Winners’ to our resume! 🙌 Congrats to the incredible team of ‘Home Town Takeover’ on this well deserved win.🏆”

He added, “But the real winner is Sebring, FL. You may think this small town with a HUGE heart was transformed … however, you would be wrong. It actually transformed all of US who worked on it. 🙏 “

Fans Praise HGTV Stars for Their ‘Tough Choice’

Fans lit up the comments section, sharing congratulatory messages for the HGTV stars.

“Well said Erin,” one fan wrote. “Your mission of revitalizing towns through acts of loving and caring resonates. Big thanks to all of our teams who work so hard to share these stories. 👏”

Another fan noted, “Sebring resident here. Thank you for everything you did for this amazing little town! Congratulations!”

“Fantastic news 👏👏👏👏. You so deserve this honor,” another fan wrote. “When do we get to see you on HGTV again? Missing your shows!”

One fan noted, “Congratulations to the whole production team on a well-deserved Emmy! Love the good you put out in the world and absolutely love your shows! Happy trick or treating with your girls! 🧡”

Other fans praised Ben and Erin for putting family first to enjoy those precious Halloween moments.

“I know it was a tough choice but you only have so many years,” one fan pointed out.

Another fan shared, “I love (and always have), that your priorities stay right: kids’ Halloween > Hollyweird/accolades. Don’t ever change Ben & Erin!! Congratulations on the recognition for the show!”

Fellow HGTV star Jasmine Roth, who also pitched in to help on the show, commented, “Loved being a part of this special town’s story. Congrats to the whole team! 😍😍😍😍”