David Bromstad Helps a Couple Facing a Unique Marital Situation on ‘My Lottery Dream Home’

Life is complicated. No one understands that better than HGTV star David Bromstad. In a recent episode of “My Lottery Dream Home: Scratch Offs,” the 53-year-old had a unique opportunity to help a couple with a complex history of their own.

HGTV viewers love David’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life. The designer certainly put his lovable personality and skills to the test in Friday night’s new episode.

David Bromstad Helps a Recently Reconciled Couple

In the new episode of “My Lottery Dream Home: Scratch Offs,” David Bromstad had a unique opportunity. His mission was to help a newlywed couple find a home that suited their needs. However, this was the couple’s second time getting married to each other.

“Second time’s a charm! Watch David help these newlyweds find a new home in Charlotte, NC on tonight’s #MyLotteryDreamHome: Scratch Offs ep at 9|8c,” the official HGTV Instagram account captioned a recent post.

The clip begins with the wife explaining that she and her husband have been married 31 years. David starts to congratulate them, but the couple interjects.

“We moved down here and things didn’t work out,” the wife adds. “We divorced. I got COVID. And I was really sick. He called me every day. He sent a care package with food and soup and orange juice, every day. And we’ve been together ever since.”

They went on to remarry and have been together for a year and a half. The wife’s health issues brought the couple closer together, which only mounted after they reconciled. She went on to require knee and hip replacements, which posed issues with their home’s layout. All the bedrooms were on the second story. That’s precisely why they turned to David Bromstad for help.

The HGTV Host Has Faced His Own Share of Challenges

While David Bromstad has never been married, he’s had his own fair share of personal struggles.

The HGTV host has candidly discussed his battles with mental health issues and subsequent addiction. A massive storm destroyed his dream home, forcing him to completely rebuild from scratch. Naturally, the disaster didn’t help his depression, and he realized he needed to seek help. Thankfully, David Bromstad seems to be in a much healthier headspace these days.

The designer celebrated his 53rd birthday in August and spent a wonderful week with his closest friends. While reflecting on the past year, Bromstad confirmed he was now sober and was absolutely loving it.

“Sobriety has brought the most yummy life I was always meant to live. Feels great being 53 and loving every part and version of myself. The friends I have cultivated because of that clarity has been authentically delicious,” he shared on Instagram.

Bromstad attached fun photos from the outing, revealing just how much he enjoyed spending quality time with those he holds dear.

Fans can catch David Bromstad and his crew in action when new episodes of “My Lottery Dream Home: Scratch Offs” air each Friday night at 9 p.m. on HGTV.