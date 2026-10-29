Fans React After Sarah Baeumler Shares Appreciation for Ben & Erin Napier in Heartfelt Post About ‘Home Town Takeover’

shared an exciting announcement with fans, taking to social media to reveal that “Home Town Takeover Canada!” had wrapped. She posted several photos, along with her thoughts and gratitude to Ben and Erin Napier, beloved for their long-running HGTV series, “Home Town Takeover.”

Sarah Baeumler Shares Her Gratitude

In the caption of the Facebook post, Baeumler shared her thoughts, writing, “That’s a wrap on episode one of Home Town Takeover Canada! We’re so grateful to Ben and Erin for welcoming us into the Home Town family and for providing us with the opportunity to bring this incredible series to Canada. Getting to kick it off alongside them in Port Alberni was something we’ll never forget.” She also informed fans in the United States that the show would be coming to them in the “near future,” but that it would air in Canada first.

Baeumler has attracted a lot of attention from fans, eager to share their thoughts after watching the episode. And for many, the episode was incredibly moving. “Thank you Sarah, Bryan, Erin & Ben & crew!! Just watched 1st episode-brought tears to my eyes,” a fan shared. “Born & raised in Port Alberni … Loved watching about such a beautiful place that’s gone through economic hardships. But, it is also has a long First Nations history there, was happy to hear your main carpenter share he is Metis from his mom’s side … Can hardly wait for next Sunday.”

Fans Flood the Post with Heartfelt Reactions

Another fan also shared how the episode moved them. “Loved the show!! We drive over quite often and always go down to the Harbour Quay,” they wrote. “The covered area is really lovely!! The last day we were there it was totally packed! Every seat taken and a very long lineup for the doughnut shop! Loved seeing Ben and Erin here on the Island as well as Sarah and Bryan. Enjoy watching them all!! I had tears as well.”

Fans from the United States also shared their thoughts. “Glad to see the show was from Canada (Even though we cannot “see” it in the us, yet!),” a comment reads.

Erin & Ben Napier Show Their Support

Erin and Ben Napier have been incredibly supportive of Sarah and Bryan Baeumler and their new “Home Town Takeover” journey. “Home Town Takeover is a lot of work. Bryan and Sarah are incredibly talented,” Ben said in an interview with House Beautiful on October 20. “Bryan in Canada is like the Michael Jordan of home renovation. It felt good that we were handing it off to them.”

Bryan also shared his experience and commented on the small island community where the show is set. “It took me back to being a kid in the 80s,” he shared. “Everybody knows each other. The community is so supportive of each other. The First Nations that we met are also an incredible asset. The Seshaht and the Hupacasath First Nations, and having the opportunity to meet their elected chiefs, spend time with them, and be involved in their culture was incredible. I wanted to put on a red-and-black checkered jacket and ride into town on a moose. It just felt so it just felt so Canadian.”