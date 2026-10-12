Ben & Erin Napier’s New Spinoff Shares First Look Videos Ahead of Premiere

Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town Takeover” is heading to Canada — and fans will soon get a look at the jaw-dropping makeover process. The show is hosted by another fan-favorite HGTV couple, but the Napiers will also make guest appearances. Check out the behind-the-scenes clips and trailer for the new series.

‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ First Look: Ben & Erin Napier Set to Appear

On October 6, the City TV Instagram account shared a trailer for the new series. “OCTOBER 25: @bryanbaeumler + @sarahbaeumler are heading to Port Alberni, B.C, for a transformation unlike any other ❤️,” the caption noted.

“When an incredible community comes together, incredible things can happen ✨,” it added.

In the video, “Home Town Takeover Canada” hosts Sarah and Bryan Baeumler are joined on stage by Ben and Erin as they tell the town’s residents that they were selected for the makeover project.

“We have 12 weeks to renovate the homes and businesses of people in Port Alberni,” Sarah says in a voiceover.

Bryan adds, “We need to help the people that are already working hard to change this town.”

On October 8, the City TV Instagram account shared another look behind the scenes for “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

“POV: Your town was chosen for the very first edition of #HomeTownTakeoverCanada ❤️🛠️ (Plus … a sneak peek of some of the special guests who will be joining Bryan + Sarah in Port Alberni 👀)⁣,” they noted in the caption. “Watch the series premiere October 25 on HGTV, or stream it on Citytv+.”

Fans shared their excitement about the latest takeover location.

“Can’t wait to watch! When I visited two summers ago, I was like, ‘This would be the cutest place with a makeover!’ So glad it’s you guys!” one fan commented.

Another fan shared, “I’m so excited to watch 😍.”

On October 11, Sarah took to Instagram to post some more behind-the-scenes moments from filming the show. “The wait is almost over! Home Town Takeover Canada premieres October 25 on @hgtv 🍁 Who’s joining us?” she wrote in the caption.

While fans shared their excitement over “Home Town Takeover Canada,” many wondered when the show will air in the U.S. “Hope it will air in the US at some point. Love you two and hope to see a lot more of your beautiful work!” one fan commented.

So far, HGTV has not announced when “Home Town Takeover Canada” will air in the United States.

Why Aren’t Ben & Erin Napier Hosting ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’?

Ben and Erin previously explained why they aren’t hosting the Canadian version of “Home Town Takeover.”

In a December 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Erin shared, “Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show.”

She added, “We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

Ben noted, “Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent. 90%; I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority.”