Ben & Erin Napier Appear on ‘Home Town’ Spinoff as U.S. Release Is Teased

Ben and Erin Napier dropped in on “Home Town Takeover Canada” to lend a helping hand to hosts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. Check out some photos from the premiere episode and find out when U.S. fans can watch the show on HGTV.

Ben & Erin Napier Appear on ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ Premiere

On October 26, Sarah took to Instagram to share some highlights from the first episode of “Home Town Takeover Canada” — and there were a couple of familiar faces in the mix.

Ben and Erin posed with Sarah and Bryan and were seen in candid photos taken during the episode’s filming.

“That’s a wrap on episode one of ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’!” Sarah wrote. “We’re so grateful to Ben and Erin for welcoming us into the ‘Home Town’ family and for providing us with the opportunity to bring this incredible series to Canada.”

“Getting to kick it off alongside them in Port Alberni was something we’ll never forget,” she noted.

Sarah added a hopeful note for those wondering when the show will air in the U.S.

“To all of our US fans, ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ is airing in Canada first, and we hope to be able to share it with you in the near future!” she noted.

In the comments section of an October 26 Instagram post promoting the “Home Town Takeover Canada” series premiere, a fan asked, “Is this only on in Canada?”

Bryan responded, “For now, yes.”

HGTV has not yet announced a U.S. premiere date.

Ben & Erin Napier Dish on Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Taking on Hosting Duties

In an October 2026 interview with House Beautiful, Ben weighed in on Sarah and Bryan taking on the Canadian show’s hosting duties.

“‘Hometown Takeover’ is a lot of work. Bryan and Sarah are incredibly talented,” Ben revealed. “Bryan in Canada is like the Michael Jordan of home renovation.”

He added, “It felt good that we were handing it off to them.”

Bryan noted that the community of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, “took me back to being a kid in the 80s.”

He explained, “Everybody knows each other. The community is so supportive of each other. The First Nations that we met are also an incredible asset. The Seshaht and the Hupacasath First Nations, and having the opportunity to meet their elected chiefs, spend time with them, and be involved in their culture was incredible.”

“I wanted to put on a red-and-black checkered jacket and ride into town on a moose,” the HGTV star added. “It just felt so Canadian.”

Ben and Erin also shared a helpful perspective from their past “Home Town Takeover” experiences.

“Let the townspeople tell their own story. That has been something that we learned in Laurel long before TV. You cannot come into a town and make it something it’s not,” Erin explained.

She added, “The goal is to help a town get a little bit further down the road to rebirth or growth. The only way to do that is to let the town tell the story.”