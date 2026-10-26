Jasmine Roth Shares Funny AI Photos After Giving Birth

Jasmine Roth is having some fun with the unrealistic expectations surrounding postpartum life. The HGTV star recently shared a series of AI-generated images depicting an especially glamorous version of herself after giving birth, using the post to poke fun at the pictures people see online.

“This trend. 😂 A great reminder not to believe everything (or maybe anything) you see…” Roth captioned the Instagram post.

Roth Is Showing Her Humor

In the images, Roth appeared in pink pajamas while holding her newborn daughter. The first featured text claiming it showed her moving from labor and delivery to her recovery room two hours after an unmedicated birth.

But the polished scene quickly unraveled as Roth revealed the reality behind the fictional images.

“Oh wait, I didn’t have sunglasses or flowers,” one slide read.

“Actually I was wearing hospital clothes and socks,” another clarified.

The final images continued the joke, with one reading, “I’m so sorry…”

Fans appreciated Roth’s willingness to laugh at the trend while celebrating the arrival of her newest family member.

“Congratulations! Having watched your shows for years I didn’t believe the first pictures at all because it just didn’t seem to fit your personality. However I loved it,” one follower commented.

Another shared their own experience with unmedicated childbirth, writing, “I gave birth, unmedicated, 4 times! Am I proud of it? Heck yeah! A lot of preparation, educating, staying active. So why shouldn’t someone announce it? As a birth doula for over 20 years, I know it isn’t the path for everyone, and that is fine! Being informed, supported, and able to advocate for yourself is what leads to a fulfilling birth experience.”

Others focused on the humor of the post. “Reverse Al is the only Al l’m excepting from this point forward!” one person wrote.

“If anyone looks that fabulous after an unmedicated birth, they must be an alien 👽! Congrats to you and your family on your new addition!!” another added.

Roth Dished on Her Latest Birthing Story

Roth welcomed her third daughter, Chloe Lou Roth, after an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in October. The 42-year-old designer previously explained that she had been 37.5 weeks pregnant when she attended a routine appointment with her doctor on Oct. 7.

She expected the visit to involve ordinary monitoring, but a nurse noticed that Roth was experiencing regular contractions approximately three to four minutes apart. Although she had felt some discomfort, she hadn’t realized she was in labor.

Her husband, Brett Roth, joined her at the hospital, where the couple prepared to welcome their newest addition. Roth had planned to use a birthing tub, but events unfolded differently once her labor intensified.

“I didn’t feel calm or in control, but I also never asked for the epidural, so I must have been doing better than I felt,” she recalled. After pushing for more than an hour, Roth gave birth to Chloe at 10:33 p.m.

The couple are also parents to daughters Hazel Lynn, 6, and Darla Rose, 2.

With her latest post, Roth is sharing the less picture-perfect side of motherhood while enjoying the excitement of welcoming another baby.