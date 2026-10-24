Ben & Erin Napier Open Up About New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff Hosts: They’re ‘Rockstars’

Ben and Erin Napier may not be hosting the latest installment of “Home Town Takeover,” but they have full confidence in the show’s new hosts. The HGTV stars opened up about passing the torch to Bryan and Sarah Baeumler for “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

Ben & Erin Napier Weigh in on New Hosts of ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’

In an October 2026 interview with People, the Napiers shared what it was like to have the Baeumlers take on hosting duties for “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

“This was never something that we even dreamed of, being on TV,” Ben said. “And so, the fact that this show about us working to bring back our little town has now gone to multiple states and now across the border to Canada is just crazy.”

Ben and Erin went to Vancouver to help Bryan and Sarah launch the show, noting that it felt like “we were on vacation.”

He continued, “There were several times I jokingly told Bryan or Michael, who’s the project manager — they would ask me about something — and I would throw my hands up and say, ‘I’m on vacation. This is your little red wagon.'”

The Napiers called the Baeumlers the “perfect” choice to host the show.

“It was fun, and also, Bryan and Sarah are rockstars,” Ben explained. “They’re crazy popular in Canada, so it felt good handing it off to them.”

Erin added, “They love Canada. They were the perfect hosts for it.”

In a December 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Erin shared why she and Ben aren’t hosting “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

“Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover,” she explained. “But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

Ben added, “Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent. 90%, I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority.”

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Shed Light on ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ Challenges

Bryan and Sarah revealed that the gig was “really exciting,” but also “a little nerve wracking.”

They explained, “Erin and Ben have built something people love. As Canadians, getting to shine a light on a Canadian community makes it especially meaningful. We wanted to bring the same heart to the show, along with our own approach to construction and design.”

“We have so much respect for what Erin and Ben have built, so having them involved in the Canadian chapter was very special,” they added.

As for Port Alberni, the town featured in the takeover, the Baeumlers shared, “There’s so much pride in the town, its history, and its local businesses. We wanted that to come through in everything that we created.”

“The waterfront is such an asset and we wanted to create spaces that encourage people to stop, spend time, and discover more of what’s already there,” they added.

The couple also shed light on the massive scope of working to renovate multiple businesses, homes, and public spaces in a town.

“With one renovation, you have one set of moving parts,” they noted. “Here, we were balancing several projects, different needs, and a tight timeline. You’re also working in a community where everyday life continues. People still need to run their businesses and use those spaces and there’s a responsibility to make very thoughtful choices.”

Erin and Ben, who were on hand to help with a few projects, shared their hopes for the Canadian spinoff.

“I hope the Canadian fan base feels like it truly represents them. I think that the original ‘Home Town’ is a great reflection of the South and small town America, and I hope that ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ accurately reflects Canada in a way that [makes] Canadians feel good,” Erin explained.