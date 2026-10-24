‘100 Day Dream Home’ Personality Supported by HGTV Stars After Passing of Family Member

HGTV personality Mika Kleinschmidt is mourning the passing of someone close to her. The “100 Day Dream Home” star announced the loss of her grandmother on Instagram. Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt are best known for their show about designing and building people’s dream homes in 100 days or less. Mika has amassed over 155,000 followers on Instagram from her popularity, and her fans have turned out to offer condolences.

Mika shared a touching picture with her grandmother as they share a loving moment. The reality TV star was also supported by many HGTV personalities who offered similar words of sympathy.

The “100 Day Dream Home” star also posted her reflections on the loss and what she’s learned in her time of grieving.

Mike Kleinschmidt Says ‘Life Is So Precious’ After Losing Her Grandmother

Mika Kleinschmidt shared the words “Dios la bendiga, abuelita, la vamos a extrañar” on Instagram. The Spanish words translate to “God bless you, grandma, we are going to miss you.” Her post contains two pictures of Mika with her grandmother during happier times.

The HGTV personality took the time to talk about how much her grandmother meant to her. Mika also voiced regret at not being back in her native Puerto Rico where her mother needs her. The “100 Day Dream Home” star had touching words to impart in her post that garnered a strong response from friends and fans.

“My grandma went with the lord this morning and it breaks my heart to not be in Puerto Rico right now to comfort my mom,” Mika began her statement on Instagram. “Life is so precious and goes too fast. I ask for prayers for our family and grandma may you watch down over us until we meet again.”

The real estate designer is currently busy with her HGTV career. Mika and husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, are currently part of the eighth season of “Rock the Block.” The couple had announced their return to the show they had won back in its second season on October 6th.

Fellow HGTV Stars Offer Their Love And Support To Mika Kleinschmidt

Mika Kleinschmidt had her HGTV co-stars to lean on in her time of need. The “100 Day Dream Home” star’s Instagram post instantly attracted a large number of well-wishers.

Among those offering their condolences was “Fixer to Fabulous” host Jenny Marrs. She sent her wishes to Mika shortly after the post had gone up. Mars’ comment received the most likes by fans, as others also began sending their words of comfort.

“I’m deeply sorry, Mika. Praying for your family right now,” Jenny Marrs wrote on Mika’s post.

Other HGTV personalities included “Renovation Island” star Sarah Baeumler. She is currently busy with “Home Town Takeover Canada,” but was there to echo Marrs’ sentiments

“I’m so sorry for your loss Mika – Sending all our love and prayers to you and your family.” Baeumler’s comment stated.

Mika Kleinschmidt has stayed true to her words since her grandmother’s passing. Her most recent post features the reality star taking comfort in her surroundings. She appropriately captioned it: “Taking joy in every moment I can❤️🍁:)”