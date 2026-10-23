Chip and Joanna Gaines recently announced their new spinoff series, “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion.”

The beloved HGTV couple is preparing to take on their biggest renovation project yet when their new series premieres in December.

Take a look inside the 15,000-square-foot estate ahead of the season premiere.

Inside Chip and Jo’s Mansion

Magnolia Network

“Chip has always been a dreamer and risk taker, but even for him, buying a mansion was a bold move,” Joanna told Realtor.com on Thursday, October 22. “What started as a surprise quickly turned into one of our most ambitious and unique renovations to date.”

She added, “My favorite part was that Chip and I really got to work side by side in order to get this massive house across the finish line and on the market.”

Much like their other properties, the “Shark Tank” stars planned to renovate the estate before putting it on the market. However, the project proved to be much larger than originally estimated.

“Have you ever thought, ‘Boy! I wish I had a house with more house!’ Well, then saddle up folks, we bought a mansion!” Chip said in the trailer.

Magnolia Network

According to the “Capital Gaines” author, he’s “regretting” his decision to buy the property he once thought to be an “exciting investiment.”

“We don’t have a ton of time. We’ve got to sell it,” Joanna explained in the trailer, adding that they planned to list the home in just three months. “This will be the biggest fixer we’ve ever done.”

Chip’s Mansion Listed for Sale

Magnolia Network Hosts, Chip and Joanna Gaines walkthrough the house looking at the new mantel Chip installed, as seen on Fixer Upper Chip Bought a Mansion

While the new series, “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion,” has yet to premiere on HGTV and Magnolia Network, the couple’s renovation is complete, and the home is currently listed for $7,390,000.

The massive estate sits on 5.7 acres in Waco, Texas.

“Poised to begin an exciting new chapter, this home is slated as an upcoming project on Magnolia Network’s Fixer Upper,” the property listing states. “Led by Chip and Joanna Gaines, this home will be thoughtfully reimagined to reveal a timeless, more neutral-leaning palette for a future owner.”

The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home features a two-story foyer, floating staircase, private study, formal living spaces, a butler’s pantry, wet bar, wine cellar, dedicated gym with steam shower, and a media room.

“As part of the Fixer Upper renovations, the home’s architectural details, such as intricate trim, moldings, and millwork will be preserved and elevated in order for their craftsmanship to shine,” according to the property listing. “The kitchen will be reconfigured as the central heart of the space, inviting gathering and entertaining while bringing ease to everyday life. Additional design refinements throughout the home will set an elegant, renewed vision for all that Hawkesdene Estate will become.”

Fans can see more of the stately home when “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” premieres with back-to-back episodes on HGTV and Magnolia Network on December 27.