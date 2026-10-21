Beloved HGTV Star Faces Heartbreaking Loss & Can’t Get to Her Family: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Longtime HGTV star Mika Kleinschmidt revealed on October 21, 2026, that her maternal grandmother had just passed away, but she couldn’t get to her family to mourn with them.

Mika, who stars on “100 Day Dream Home” with her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, told her Instagram followers, “My grandma went with the lord this morning and it breaks my heart to not be in Puerto Rico right now to comfort my mom. Life is so precious and goes too fast. I ask for prayers for our family and grandma may you watch down over us until we meet again.”

Why Can’t Mika Kleinschmidt Be With Her Family?

HGTV Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt on “100 Day Dream Home.”

Sharing two beautiful photos taken with her grandma, including one of Mika emotionally embracing her, the HGTV star began her post by writing in Spanish, “Dios la bendiga, abuelita, la vamos a extrañar 😢❤️🙏.” The English translation is “God bless you, Grandma; we’re going to miss you.”

Mika didn’t specify why she couldn’t hop a plane to support her family, but the biggest reason is likely because she and Brian are competing on a new season of “Rock the Block,” which is filming now just outside of Nashville.

In addition, she is scheduled to appear at the JOCO Home & Remodeling Show in Overland Park, Kansas, on October 23 and 24, which she and Brian have been promoting on social media. Shortly after that, the Kleinschmidts will meet up with “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington in Dallas for the first-ever DIY Con from November 6 to 8.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section of Mika’s post about her grandma with condolences, including one who wrote, “I’m sorry to read of the loss of your abuelita. My sincerest condolences to you and your family!”

Another commented, “Prayers and blessings to you, your mom & family on the loss of your grandma. 🙏🏼❤️May you find strength in each other.”

Friends from HGTV reached out, too, including Jenny Marrs, who wrote, “I’m deeply sorry, Mika. Praying for your family right now. 💔❤️”

Mika Kleinschmidt Visited Her Family in Puerto Rico in Early 2026

Mika, who grew up in and still lives in Tampa, Florida, keeps personal details about her family fairly private, but she has shared previously that her mom, Yolanda Pozzi, lives in Puerto Rico. Mika spent time with friends and family there in late January and early February, posting multiple videos to TikTok.

In the caption of one post, she wrote, “Puerto Rico it has been too long!!!🥰🇵🇷 My mother has rescued more than 25 dogs over the last decade, and lives here miles away from me, and its time to come back more often! I will also be racing this weekend in the Dragonboat festival with paddlers from acorss the world!!!”

Pozzi’s LinkedIn profile says she is a disabled Veteran and has been the president of Amigos Del Animal since 2015, describing her work as “Searching, collecting, and saving abandoned and neglected dogs and cats in Puerto Rico. Fostering animals in need of dire medical need. Working with Veterinarians to cure and place abandoned dogs and cats. Sterilizing animals to help control growing population. Having an awesome time!”

Mika also enjoyed a family reunion in Louisiana with her dad’s side of the family in September, sharing a montage video of the fun they had together, set to the tune “We Are Family.”