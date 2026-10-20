HGTV Stars Tease Upcoming Meet & Greet Opportunity For Fans, ‘We’re Gonna Have a Blast!’

Plenty of HGTV viewers dream of meeting their favorite hosts and presenters in real life. Now, three beloved stars from the network are giving fans that chance.

In November, Ty Pennington and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are headed to DIY Con in Dallas, Texas. See what the HGTV stars had to say about the opportunity and how fans can meet them in person.

HGTV Stars Head to DIY Con in November

The vast majority of HGTV stars love interacting with fans. During a recent taping of “My Lottery Dream Home,” one excited fan even accidentally ruined a taping session to greet David Bromstad.

Now, three HGTV personalities are headed to Dallas for an exciting meet-and-greet session with viewers. DIY Con kicks off in just a few weeks, and these designers can’t wait to attend.

“Seeing Ty Pennington, Mika Kleinschmidt, and Brian Kleinschmidt together just made us even more excited for DIY CON 😭 Dallas, we’ll see you November 6-8!” the DIY Con Instagram page teased in a new update.

“Hey guys, Ty here,” Pennington begins the video. “Just wanted to give you a little update. I’m going to be coming to DIY Con and it’s going to be amazing there in Dallas, Texas and I’m going to be interviewing some really amazing people, and here they are.”

“Hey Dallas! Can’t wait to see you. We’re gonna have a blast!” Brian Kleinschmidt declares as he and his wife Mika pop into frame.

“Well howdy there, Dallas!” Brian addressed fans in another video. “It’s Brian and Mika from HGTV.”

“And we’re coming to the first-ever DIY Con November 6-8 at Fair Park,” Mika excitedly chimed in.

“We cannot wait to meet all of you,” Brian added. “We’re actually going to be on the main stage with our buddy, Ty Pennington, answering all the questions you may have. November 6!”

“It’s for sure going to be a good time, so make sure you get your tickets,” Mika encouraged listeners. “There’s even VIP tickets available for some meet and greet and a little photo session.”

The Trio Stars in Another Season of ‘Rock the Block’

As fans prepare for DIY Con, there’s other exciting news brewing at HGTV. “Rock the Block” is returning for season 8, and the Kleinschmidts are competing as Ty Pennington hosts.

“Four powerhouse teams. Seven weeks. $275K budgets. One street name up for grabs. #RockTheBlock Season 8—hosted by Ty Pennington—is coming soon!” the network teased the new season on social media.

“Rock the Block” season 7 featured several celebrity competitors. But for season 8, fans can expect to see expert designers pair off with one another.

The other teams include Mina Starsiak Hawk and Scott McGillivray, Sabrina Soto and Anthony Carrino, and Paige Davis and Carter Oosterhouse. So far, the new season doesn’t have a premiere date, but fans anticipate it will arrive on HGTV sometime in early 2027.

DIY Con takes place from November 6-8 in Dallas, Texas. Tickets are available for purchase through the official website.