Scott McGillivray Has Proud Dad Moment Over Sweet Throwback Photo

When Scott McGillivray isn’t redesigning homes or competing against his fellow HGTV stars, he’s a regular guy who adores his family.

Now that fall has arrived, McGillivray is fondly reflecting on how much his daughters adored the season when they were small.

HGTV’s Scott McGillivray Adores His Two ‘Little Pumpkins’

Scott McGillivray’s daughters are teenagers now. But in his eyes, they will always be his little girls. As Halloween approaches, he’s fondly reminiscing on the days when his girls were small.

“Just a #throwback of a couple of little pumpkins,” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram post, timed perfectly for the spooky season. His daughters, Myah and Layla, sit sweetly, posed with their pumpkins.

Fans went wild for the sweet photo. Many expressed disbelief at how quickly the girls grew up.

“Oh my heart Scott! Look at those two 🥰 … beauties then and gorgeous now! 😘” one sweet HGTV fan wrote.

“How they have blossomed into pure joy!!” another chimed in.

“Oh my goodness the cutest pumpkins I’ve ever seen 😍 Loving the throwback ❤️” a third added.

The McGillivrays Enjoyed Quality Time Over Thanksgiving in Canada

Though Thanksgiving doesn’t come to the United States until November, Canada celebrates the holiday on the second Monday of October. This year, that fell on October 12. Scott McGillivray and his family enjoyed some quality time together and embraced the beautiful day.

“Happy Thanksgiving 🇨🇦. A much-needed relaxing weekend at the cottage with perfect fall weather. Can’t ask for much more than that. Hope everyone got some family time,” McGillivray captioned an Instagram post this week, showing off an updated family photo. The four of them posed in a gorgeous sunflower field.

In the comments, fans gushed over the family and noted how happy they looked together.

The Designer Returns to ‘Rock the Block’

On October 6, Scott McGillivray teased something special for his followers. After teaming up with Brooke Hogan in season 7, he’s back in action with a brand-new partner.

“You didn’t think I was done competing, did you? 😏” he shared in an Instagram update. “Excited to officially share that I’ll be back for Season 8 of #RockTheBlock on @hgtv. Here are the teams:

🏠Mina Starsiak Hawk & Scott McGillivray

🏠Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt

🏠Sabrina Soto & Anthony Carrino

🏠Paige Davis & Carter Oosterhouse

Let’s do this!”

Fans loved Scott McGillivray’s onscreen connection with Brooke Hogan and can’t wait to see what Mina Starsiak Hawk brings to the table. The “Good Bones” star ultimately walked away from her show, but never gave up her love for design and remodeling.

“I didn’t end the show because I didn’t want to do the show,” Mina admitted on Alison Victoria’s podcast. “I ended the show because I could not mentally and emotionally handle the relationships, and it was affecting me physically.”

Hopefully, competing on “Rock the Block” will reignite Mina’s passion and explore her creative side again. Teaming up with the beloved Scott McGillivray will certainly bring a smile to her face.

Fans can expect “Rock the Block” season 8 to premiere on HGTV sometime in early 2027.