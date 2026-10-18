‘Trading Spaces’ Star Paige Davis Fondly Reflects on the Late Frank Bielec, ‘God, I Miss That Man’

“Trading Spaces” originally ran on TLC and Discovery Home from 2000-2008. During that time, fans got to know many designers who went on to become HGTV staples, including Ty Pennington. Soon, Paige Davis will also head to the network for “Rock the Block” season 8.

But ahead of the new season, Davis is fondly remembering her “Trading Spaces” days. In a new episode of “Revealed: Trading Stories with Paige and Butz,” she highlighted her late co-star, Frank Bielec.

Paige Davis Remembers Frank Bielec’s Iconic Sense of Humor

On “Revealed: Trading Stories with Paige and Butz,” the duo invited the show’s designer, Doug Wilson, to join them. As they reflected on their favorite memories from the show, they remembered the late Frank Bielec.

Bielec was widely beloved by fans, even up until his passing in 2020. His co-stars felt the same.

“America saw Frank as the lovable, larger-than-life teddy bear of ‘Trading Spaces.’ And he was, 🥰” Davis captioned a recent Instagram post. “But those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also knew there was a little more spice in that sugar. He had the driest, most wicked sense of humor. 😂 God, I miss that man. And these moments. ❤️”

In the clip from the interview, Doug Wilson asks to share his favorite Frank story before wrapping up.

“Vern [Yip] and Frank were getting ready to leave the hotel. I had just finished my episode, so I was still there leading that day,” Wilson explains. “So Vern pulls up in the biggest SUV with three New York City telephone books. So Frank’s standing outside smoking a cigarette. He probably didn’t even know that Frank smoked.”

Getty Kahi Lee and Frank Bielec of ‘Trading Spaces’ onstage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter TCA Event 2018 at the Langham Hotel on January 12, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

“He’s smoking a cigarette and Vern is in the driver’s seat you know, hands two and ten, and he leans over and says, ‘Frank, we better hurry. The homeowners are going to be waiting for us.’ And Frank, with his cigarette, ‘[expletive] the homeowners.’ True story,” Wilson concludes as Paige and Butz erupt in laughter.

The Designer is Competing in ‘Rock the Block’ Season 8

Paige Davis has a lengthy career in the design space, but she’s not ready to settle down anytime soon. In fact, the 57-year-old is excitedly competing on “Rock the Block” season 8. She’s teaming up with fellow “Trading Spaces” alum, Carter Oosterhouse, for the season.

“Here we go!!!! The new ‘Rock the Block’ lineup has dropped!” Davis teased on Instagram. “I’ve been dying to tell you all and I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to be teamed up with my brother from another mother, Carter! And to be reunited with Ty! #RockTheBlock Season 8 is coming soon!”

In the comments, fans excitedly pointed out how amazing this season will be for “Trading Spaces” viewers.

“TRADING SPACE REUNION! The one I’ve been waiting for!! How is no one getting how EPIC this is??!! 😍😍” a follower exclaimed in the comments.

There isn’t an official premiere date yet, but it’s likely that HGTV will air “Rock the Block” season 8 in early 2027. Until then, fans can keep up with Paige Davis and the rest of the season 8 cast on social media.