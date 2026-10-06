HGTV’s Carter Oosterhouse Set to Return Alongside ‘Trading Spaces’ Costars

Carter Oosterhouse has been in the game for decades, but fans have seen less of the HGTV star in recent years. That’s about to change as the “Million Dollar Rooms” star was announced as one of the competitors in the upcoming season of “Rock the Block.”

Season 8 of the beloved competition series will take place in Music City, Nashville, Tennessee.

“Our viewers are Rock the Block superfans who tune in every season to see the best in home renovation and design,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. “That’s why we’re bringing back all-stars who’ve already survived the high-stakes pressure of the block, pitting them against design legends who are new to the competition and ready to take them on.”

‘Rock the Block’ Season 8

“Four powerhouse teams. Seven weeks. $275K budgets. One street name up for grabs. #RockTheBlock Season 8—hosted by Ty Pennington—is coming soon!” the network announced on Tuesday, October 6.

Carter is set to be paired with his “Trading Spaces” costar Paige Davis—the first time the pair will appear on the competition series.

Carter and Paige will take on Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home,” Mina Starsiak Hawk, former star of “Good Bones,” and Scott McGillivray of “Renovation Resort Showdown”, and Sabrina Soto, host of “The High/Low Project,” and Anthony Carrino of “Kitchen Cousins”.

Ty Pennington—the show’s longtime host—commented on the announcement, “Whoop!! Let’s go! 🙌.”

The seven-episode season will feature “four dynamic teams of experts” as they “take the stage for a home reno showdown highlighting classic Southern architecture and small-town living.”

For the first time ever, the season will spotlight home with identical floorplans and square footage.

“Each team will have seven weeks and a $275,000 budget to transform the properties with their signature vision and custom design style and clinch the highest appraised property value,” HGTV announced.

Who Is Carter Oosterhouse?

Before joining HGTV, Oosterhouse was a fan-favorite on the TLC renovation series.

He would go on to appear in shows such as “Carter Can,” “Red Hot & Green” and “Million Dollar Rooms.”

In the years since “Million Dollar Rooms” ended, Carter has been harder to spot.

“I wanted to produce and get into that scope of things and then lo and behold, look what gets me in front of the camera,” he explained to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

In addition to his carpentry skills, Oosterhouse made a living off his good looks with a modeling career. The HGTV alum was featured in print campaigns for brands like Nivea, Lincoln, and Miller Light. He has also appeared in television advertisements for Bud Light, Treasure Island in Las Vegas, Gillette, and Rooms To Go.

In the years since his HGTV goodbye, Oosterhouse has been hosting the ABC reality show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” with fellow HGTV star Taniya Nayak. Fans recently caught a glimpse of him during the network’s newest competition series, “Totally ’90s House.”

Season 8 of “Rock the Block” is set to kick off in early 2027.