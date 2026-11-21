‘Yes, Dear’ star Anthony Clark passed away on November 10. Fans were shocked to hear the news when Clark, 62, had no publicly disclosed illness. The news was shared by his former co-star Mike O’Malley, who announced it on social media. Since then, tributes have poured in for the actor and comedian, along with speculation about how he breathed his last.

PEOPLE has exclusively reported on the manner of Clark’s passing. The outlet claims to have obtained a certificate that detailed the cause. While the actor’s untimely departure can’t be undone, fans can find closure in knowing that the speculation and rumors can now end.

Clark has been remembered by his former co-stars and peers, while “Yes, Dear” fans have paid tribute to the actor worldwide.

Anthony Clark Passed Away Through A Series Of Complications From Existing Conditions

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Anthony Clark’s official cause of passing was revealed by PEOPLE on November 20, ten days after it happened. According to the report, the 62-year-old breathed his last because of septic shock, with influenza A. Listed in the underlying conditions section was chronic alcoholism. Finally, another contributing factor mentioned was acute kidney failure.

In layman’s terms, Clark’s chronic alcoholism weakened his body’s defenses. The actor suffered a severe flu infection that went septic and shut down his kidneys. Excessive consumption can contribute to a weaker immune system, making it easier for an infection to take over.

On November 11, Deadline had reported that the cause was “complications related to pneumonia and the flu,” shortly after Mike O’Malley had made Clark’s passing public on his Instagram page.

No matter the reason, Clark’s passing remains heartbreaking to fans and his loved ones. The actor had been inactive for over a decade before his passing, yet still had fans worldwide due to “Yes, Dear”‘s enduring popularity.

Anthony Clark Was Remembered By His Comedic Figures

Anthony Clark was a well-known talent in the ’90s comedy circuit. Clark appeared in a series of movies and TV shows during the decade and into the 2000s. His credits during this time include sitcoms like “Ellen,” “Boston Common,” and “Soul Man.”

While Clark had main roles in those shows, it was in 2000 that he finally scored big. Clark was part of the cast of the sitcom “Yes, Dear,” which ran for a successful six-year run. He appeared alongside Mike O’Malley, 60, who played his brother-in-law. Actresses Liza Snyder and Jean Louisa Kelly rounded out the cast.

Clark hosted the show “Last Comic Standing” shortly after “Yes, Dear” wrapped before making one final film appearance in 2012 in “My Uncle Rafael.” He remained off the screen for the remainder of his life.

However, Mike O’Malley revealed that Clark had always been smart with his savings and retired because he simply didn’t need to work anymore.

O’Malley’s touching tribute to Clark received a big response on Instagram. Condolences poured in from well-known comedic figures like Brad Garrett, Jay Mohr, Dane Cook, Lisa Ann Walter, and Garret Dillahunt.

Jean Louse Kelly, 54, who played Clark’s wife on “Yes, Dear,” grieved as well, writing: “A true talent. What a heartbreak. Love you both. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”