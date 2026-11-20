Nicolas Cage transformed for his role as NFL coaching legend John Madden in the film “Madden.” The movie was released on November 4, and Cage, a veteran Hollywood star who has tackled many different roles, gave an interview with People about how different this character was for him to play.

Nicolas Cage Discusses Role in ‘Madden’

It was not just Cage’s notable physical transformation that made the David O. Russell-directed film “Madden” stand out, but also the way he approached the character, even though he wasn’t initially a big NFL fan or familiar with who Madden was. Madden was the head coach for the Oakland Raiders, who led them to a Super Bowl victory.

“When I realized that the root of John Madden was his love for life and his high energy and his sense of humor, and that he was a teacher first and foremost, because that was what meant the most to him,” Cage said. “And when I realized that is what John was, a teacher first, I grew to love him even more.”

Cage admits he “knew nothing” about Madden before playing him, and that the role took him out of his “comfort zone.” He said, “I saw in him an opportunity for transformation of sorts because he was so far out of my comfort zone that I thought, ‘Well this is a risk and I want to go for it.’”

Nicolas Cage Discusses Weight Gain for Role in ‘Madden’

In “Madden,” Cage is significantly bigger than he is in his daily life, and he gained 25 pounds.

Speaking of how he did this, he told People, “I just enjoyed my pasta and my sourdough bread, which I don’t normally do. I mean, it’s pretty brutal. Two premier protein shakes and one meal a day. It’s usually a Caesar salad. But with that, I got to enjoy the pasta and then I added — look, I’m 62, so I’m not going to gain 60 pounds. That’s dangerous. But I added the other 30 with [prosthetics].”

In addition to Cage, the film also stars Christian Bale and Sienna Miller. Bale also underwent a significant transformation for his role as Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and he revealed that he and Cage bonded during filming.

“What I enjoyed was just that we shared a trailer, and we would walk in the trailer each morning in our undies and [get] ready, and sit and chat with him,” Bale said in an interview with People on November 5. He also commented on his co-star’s transformation, saying he enjoyed “seeing him gradually disappear into John Madden.”

Bale revealed why he admired Cage’s approach to the role, noting “how much he loved John Madden and respected him and really approached this role very, very seriously in a way that I admired immensely.”

Saying Goodbye to John Madden

Getty Hall of Fame coach John Madden in 2006

Madden died on December 28, 2021. He was 85. At the time of his passing, a statement was released by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families,” the statement reads. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

It continued, “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”