The Airbnb where Hayden Panettiere died in August is accepting reservations again after being unavailable for several weeks following her death.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at Judson Mill Lofts in Greenville, South Carolina, where Panettiere was found unresponsive on Aug. 16. She was 36.

According to TMZ, the rental has since returned to the market, and at least one recent guest learned during their stay that Panettiere had died inside the unit.

The property’s reopening marks a notable development nearly three months after the actress’ death, particularly because the listing has returned to ordinary short-term rental use despite the attention surrounding what happened there.

Hayden Panettiere’s Airbnb Is Taking Bookings Again

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 06: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The property was reportedly unavailable to rent for several weeks after Panettiere’s death but has now reopened to guests. TMZ reports that the Airbnb listing describes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit with a pull-out couch.

The outlet reported that Panettiere had checked into the property with her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, the night before she was found unresponsive.

One person who recently stayed at the unit reportedly learned midway through the trip that it was the same property where the “Nashville” star died.

Despite discovering its connection to Panettiere, the guest described the property as “clean” and said they had a “great stay,” according to TMZ.

The guest’s account adds another unusual layer to the property’s return, as renters are now occupying the same space that became the focus of intense media attention following Panettiere’s death.

TMZ reported that the unit is again being advertised in the same way as other short-term accommodations at the development, with no indication in the listing itself that a high-profile death occurred there.

For prospective guests, that means the property’s connection to Panettiere may not be immediately obvious unless they already know the address or learn about it separately.

The Actress Died At The Property In August

Getty SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 17: (Editors Note: This image has been processed using digital filters) Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards)

Panettiere died at the Greenville residence on Aug. 16, five days before what would have been her 37th birthday. The Associated Press reported that the Greenville County Coroner’s Office later ruled her death an accidental overdose.

The medical examiner determined that several drugs contributed to her death, including fentanyl. Greenville police initially investigated the circumstances surrounding her death but later closed the investigation after the coroner’s ruling.

Panettiere’s death prompted tributes from fans and people who worked with her, as many reflected on a career that included “Heroes,” “Nashville,” “Remember the Titans” and the “Scream” franchise.

Her death was particularly shocking because she had remained professionally active before the incident. EntertainmentNow previously covered Panettiere’s final film role, highlighting one of the projects that became part of her final chapter as an actress.

The former child star had spent decades in Hollywood, moving from early television and film roles into more mature projects and later becoming closely associated with her performances as Claire Bennet on “Heroes” and Juliette Barnes on “Nashville.”

That long public career helped fuel the widespread reaction to her death and ensured that details surrounding her final hours remained under close scrutiny.

The Rental’s Return Marks An Unusual New Chapter

The property’s return to Airbnb comes roughly three months after Panettiere’s death and puts the apartment back into circulation as a short-term rental.

TMZ reported that Panettiere checked into the property with Hickerson the night before she died. Hickerson’s brother, Zach, later arrived at the residence and found her unresponsive before emergency services were contacted.

First responders attempted to revive the actress, but she was pronounced dead at the property. Properties connected to well-known figures can sometimes attract curiosity after a major event, especially when the location becomes part of a widely reported story. In this case, the Airbnb appears to be returning to routine use rather than being removed from the rental market permanently.

With the Airbnb once again accepting guests, the apartment has returned to its original purpose even as its connection to the Hayden Panettiere remains part of its recent history.

For renters unfamiliar with that history, it may simply appear to be another one-bedroom unit in Greenville. For others, however, its connection to Panettiere is likely to remain the detail that sets the property apart.